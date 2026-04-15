Curative Biotechnology Engages Sterling Pharmaceutical Services to Manufacture Clinical Supply of Metformin Topical Ophthalmic Therapy

Manufacturing Agreement Advances Metformin Ophthalmology Platform Toward First-in-Human Clinical Study

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT, CUBTD) (“Curative” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for degenerative eye diseases, today announced that it has engaged Sterling Pharmaceutical Services, LLC, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), to manufacture clinical supply of its metformin-based topical ophthalmic formulation.

Sterling Pharmaceutical Services, LLC, located in Dupo, Illinois, specializes in formulation development and manufacturing of sterile pharmaceutical products and will support production of topical metformin ophthalmic drops intended for use in the Company’s planned first-in-human clinical study under its Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The manufacturing engagement is expected to support both the Company’s planned Phase 1 human clinical study in dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and its clinical K9 study targeting PDE6-associated retinal degeneration. The Company believes establishing a manufacturing pathway represents an important operational milestone as it advances its metformin-based ophthalmology platform toward clinical evaluation.

“Engaging Sterling Pharmaceutical Services represents an important step in advancing our metformin-based ophthalmology platform toward clinical development,” said Paul Michaels, Executive Chairman of Curative Biotechnology. “We are pleased to be working with an experienced manufacturing partner capable of supporting production of sterile ophthalmic formulations as we prepare for our planned human and K9 clinical studies.”

“We are pleased to support Curative Biotechnology as it advances development of its topical ophthalmic program toward the clinic,” said Robert T. Flynn, CEO of Sterling Pharmaceutical Services.

This manufacturing engagement builds upon Curative’s previously announced strategy to advance development of its metformin-based ophthalmology platform under its exclusive worldwide license from the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

As previously disclosed, the Company is developing a metformin-based topical ophthalmic formulation intended for the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). The Company is also advancing development of a K9 therapeutic candidate targeting PDE6-associated retinal degeneration, a genetic early-onset retinal disease in dogs that may provide translational insights relevant to human Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Curative recently completed a 1-for-150 reverse stock split as part of its strategy to improve capital structure and position the Company for its planned application to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market.

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About Curative Biotechnology, Inc.

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. is a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel therapeutic approaches for rare diseases. The Company is identifying, acquiring, and developing disease-modifying therapeutic drug candidates with an emphasis on rare disease indications. Curative currently maintains programs in degenerative eye disease, infectious disease, and neuro-oncology.

The Company’s primary focus is its degenerative eye disease platform, supported by a worldwide exclusive license from the National Eye Institute (NEI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Its initial human therapeutic candidate is a metformin-based topical ophthalmic formulation intended for the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). A first-in-human clinical trial is targeted under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the NEI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding manufacturing activities, clinical development plans, regulatory pathways, product development agreements, and potential therapeutic applications. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Such risks include uncertainties related to intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, clinical development outcomes, reliance on third-party manufacturers, availability of capital, market acceptance, and the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy.

Readers are encouraged to review the Company’s disclosures filed with OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Paul Michaels

Executive Chairman

Direct: 917-492-8855

Investor Relations

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (CUBT)

ir@curativebiotech.com