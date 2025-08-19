Curant Rare Announces Exclusive Pharmacy Partnership for IWILFIN™, the First and Only FDA-Approved Oral Maintenance Therapy Shown to Cut the Risk of High-Risk Neuroblastoma Relapse in Half

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curant Health is proud to announce that Curant Rare is now the exclusive pharmacy partner for IWILFIN™, a groundbreaking therapy used to reduce the risk of relapse in adults and children with high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB). Beginning in August 2025, patients will transition to Curant Rare with one clear goal in mind: to ensure uninterrupted access to care while enhancing the patient and caregiver experience through the IWILFIN Cares® program.

All patients will continue to receive IWILFIN™ as prescribed, now with an enhanced IWILFIN Cares experience powered by personalized care and digital engagement tools. This new era of clinical support delivers a seamless, elevated experience driven by advanced technology and a compassionate team of experts dedicated exclusively to high-risk neuroblastoma care.

“We’re excited to launch our partnership with Curant Rare, a decision driven by one clear priority—our patients,” said Michelle Stantz, Executive Director of Market Access at US WorldMeds. “Transitioning the IWILFIN Cares program to a new Specialty Pharmacy Partner was a tough decision and we needed to find the right partner. Curant Rare is that partner. Together, we are committed to putting patients first— ensuring our patients receive the support and treatment they need, now and into the future.”

Patients and caregivers can look forward to a more connected and supportive IWILFIN Cares experience through the introduction of several features. Enhanced digital engagement will offer curated educational content to help families better understand and navigate the treatment journey. Shipment visibility tools, including real-time courier tracking and proactive shipment reminders, ensure that patients always know when to expect their medication.

With smart routing and bi-directional texting, patients and caregivers can connect directly to their dedicated Patient Care Coordinator every time, helping patients and caregivers build strong, ongoing relationships with their support team and develop longitudinal care throughout their treatment journey. Additionally, insurance and financial support services will be fully managed by the Curant Rare team, including coordination of approvals, prior authorizations, and exploration of financial assistance options to help minimize out-of-pocket costs.

This partnership underscores Curant Rare’s commitment and dedication to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care for families navigating high-risk neuroblastoma. By ensuring uninterrupted access to therapy, Curant Rare empowers patients and caregivers with unparalleled support, seamless communication, and a transformative, modern care experience.

For more information on the IWILFIN Cares program, patients and families are encouraged to contact Curant Rare at 877-IWILFIN (877-494-5346) or visit curantrare.com.

About Curant Rare

Curant Rare, a specialized Curant Health Business Unit, provides bespoke specialty pharmacy and Real-World Evidence solutions to provide best-in-class rare disease patient and provider journeys. Curant Rare’s personalized approach to patient care focuses on rare and ultra-rare patient populations to improve outcomes in measurable and meaningful ways. Curant Rare provides comprehensive high-quality care while placing the patient's physical and psychosocial well-being as a priority through their validated Medication Care Management® services. With over 25 years of experience, Curant Rare brings a proven track record in best-in-class patient adherence and Quality of Life.

About US WorldMeds

US WorldMeds is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, licenses, and markets unique healthcare products designed to improve the lives of patients with challenging conditions and unmet medical needs. More information on US WorldMeds can be found at www.usworldmeds.com.

IWILFIN is a registered trademark of USWM, LLC.

US WORLDMEDS is a registered trademark of USWM, LLC.

USWMIWI-00043 12/2023

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Indication

IWILFIN is indicated to reduce the risk of relapse in adult and pediatric patients with high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB) who have demonstrated at least a partial response to prior multiagent, multimodality therapy including anti-GD2 immunotherapy.

Warnings and Precautions

IWILFIN can cause myelosuppression and hepatotoxicity. CBC and liver function tests should be performed before starting treatment and as clinically indicated for the duration of treatment. Withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue IWILFIN based on severity.

IWILFIN can cause hearing loss. Monitor hearing before and during treatment with IWILFIN. Withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue IWILFIN based on severity.

IWILFIN can cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential of the possible risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.

Adverse Reactions

The most common (≥5%) adverse reactions are hearing loss, otitis media, pyrexia, pneumonia, and diarrhea.

The most common (≥2%) Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities are increased ALT, increased AST, decreased neutrophil count, and decreased hemoglobin.

