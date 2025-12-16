SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CTT Pharma’s Scientists Publish Peer-Reviewed Paper in the Journal of Drug Delivery and Therapeutics

December 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / (OTCQB:CTTH) CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce that a peer-reviewed scientific paper has been published in the journal of Drug Delivery and Therapeutics, authored by our scientist Dr. Katharine Cole and Dr. Pankaj Modi, the founder of CTT Pharma. The article provides the first comprehensive scientific review describing how micellar nanotechnology, when combined with an oral dissolvable strip delivery system, can significantly improve the delivery and bioavailability of active therapeutic compounds. "This review article is an important step forward in bringing wider scientific attention to this innovative and transformative technology," said Dr. Cole.

This publication is available on the Company's website www.cttpharmaceuticals.com in the ‘Scientific Publications' section. This section includes peer-reviewed articles authored by CTT scientists that contribute to the broader scientific literature in areas relevant to the company's scientific focus. These publications are provided solely for transparency and informational purposes. Additional publications will be added as they become available.

CTT Pharma
813-606-0060

SOURCE: CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Florida Pipeline Data
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hands, tablet and doctor with body hologram, overlay and dna research for medical innovation on app. Medic man, nurse and mobile touchscreen for typing on anatomy study or 3d holographic ux in clinic
Policy
As FDA Deploys Agentic AI, Pharma Begins Testing the Next Frontier of Intelligent Automation
December 8, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Hand turns dice and changes the expression 'know the rules'. to 'follow the rules'.
Policy
New UK/EU Rules and AI Adoption Define CRO Priorities for 2026
December 3, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Pipeline
Moderna Cans 3 mRNA Vaccines, Secures $1.5B Loan in Quest for 10% Growth
November 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Isometric businessman tightrope walker is on the rope. Teetering on the cable. Business challenge and risk concept. Simple minimal design. Trendy style graphic. Flat vector illustration.
Business
Phase III Fail Forces Neuphoria Into Strategic Review—With One Investor Offering a Takeover
November 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac