Cronus Pharma Launches First FDA-Approved Bioequivalent Robenacoxib Injection for Veterinary Use - August 26, 2026

First bioequivalent to ONSIOR® (robenacoxib) Injection equips veterinarians with new, cost-effective NSAID (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory) option for controlling postoperative pain and inflammation with certain surgical procedures in dogs and cats.

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cronus Pharma LLC, a veterinary pharmaceutical company focused on developing high-quality, cost-effective animal health products, today announced the U.S. launch of Robenacoxib Injection, the only FDA-approved bioequivalent to ONSIOR® (robenacoxib) Injection.

Robenacoxib Injection is indicated for the control of postoperative pain and inflammation associated with soft tissue surgery in dogs ≥ 4 months of age, and with orthopedic surgery, ovariohysterectomy and castration in cats ≥ 4 months of age; in each case for up to a maximum of 3 days. The product is now available for purchase through national and regional veterinary distributors across the United States.

"Addressing post-operative pain is imperative in both dogs and cats," said Scott A. Krick DVM – Consulting Technical Services Veterinarian at Cronus Pharma. "The launch of Robenacoxib Injection from Cronus Pharma provides a cost-effective NSAID option and reflects our commitment to expanding access to FDA-approved bioequivalent medications that support veterinarians, their patients, and pet owners."

"The launch of Robenacoxib Injection marks an important addition to Cronus Pharma's growing portfolio of FDA-approved veterinary products," said Janel Fisher, Vice President of Sales at Cronus Pharma. "Innovation is at the heart of what we do, and we are continually looking for opportunities to bring meaningful new products to the veterinary market. This launch demonstrates our ability to turn that commitment to innovation into solutions that provide greater choice and value for the veterinary community."

About Robenacoxib Injection:

Indicated for the control of postoperative pain and inflammation associated with soft tissue surgery in dogs ≥ 4 months of age, and with orthopedic surgery, ovariohysterectomy and castration in cats ≥ 4 months of age; in each case for up to a maximum of 3 days.

Available as a 20 mg/mL solution in a 20 mL multidose vial.

FDA approved as bioequivalent to the reference listed new animal drug, ONSIOR® (robenacoxib) Injection

Approved by FDA under ANADA # 200-804.

Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian. Do not use for more than three days, or in animals less than four months of age. Serious adverse events have been reported, including hepatopathy, with the long-term use (28-day study) of Robenacoxib tablets in dogs.

About Cronus Pharma

Based in East Brunswick, New Jersey, Cronus Pharma is a privately held veterinary generic pharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing animal health. With integrated research, development, manufacturing, and marketing, we deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions for animals. Our passionate team of scientists is actively developing new products, with a robust pipeline awaiting FDA approval. Cronus Pharma is committed to supporting veterinarians and pet owners with high-quality, accessible solutions.

Learn more about our mission to enhance animal health at www.cronuspharmausa.com.

ONSIOR Injection is a registered trademark of Elanco US Inc.

Customer Service

Phone: 844-2-CRONUS (844-227-6687)

Email: contact@cronuspharma.com