CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Size to Reach USD 24.37 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global CRISPR-based gene editing market size is expected to be worth around 24.37 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 7.06 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 14.76% from 2025 to 2034.

The CRISPR-based gene editing market is expanding because this provides major advantages such as simplicity and ease of use, precision and specificity, high efficiency, multiplexing capability, and growing therapeutic potential. CRISPR-based gene editing technology delivers several benefits over other genome editing devices, driving its extensive impact and adoption. It has sensitive efficacy and precision, mitigating off-target properties and improving editing results compared to older techniques such as zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs) and TALENs.

CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Key Takeaways

• North America dominated the CRISPR-based gene editing market with the largest revenue share of 41.88% in 2024.

• The CRISPR-based gene editing market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness at the fastest CAGR of 16.96% from 2025 to 2034.

• The products segment of the market, which includes CRISPR kits and reagents, CRISPR libraries, and other related tools, led the market with the largest revenue share of 74.18% in 2024.

• The services segment is expected to witness at the fastest CAGR of 15.77% over the forecast period.

• Based on application, the biomedical segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 81.93% in 2024 and is also projected to witness at the fastest CAGR of 15.09% during the forecast period.

• Based on end use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market with the largest revenue market share of 46.51% in 2024.

• The contract research organizations segment is projected to witness at the fastest CAGR of 17.13% over the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

CRISPR gene editing is a genetic engineering method in molecular biology by which the genomes of living organisms are improved. Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9) gene-editing technology is the standard tool of the future for managing diseases by eternally correcting harmful base mutations or troublesome disease-causing genes with great exactness and effectiveness. A different type of well-organized Cas9 variants and derivatives have been developed to cope with the complex genomic changes that occur through diseases.

CRISPR is a significant gene-editing tool that's broadly used in scientific research. The CRISPR/Cas9 system evolved naturally in bacteria and archaea as a way to defend in contradiction of viruses and genetic material transfer. When a bacterium or archaeon is first infected by a virus or supplementary genetic material, it takes a part of its own DNA and inserts it into the CRISPR spacer region.

Latest Trends of the Market

⬥︎ In July 2025, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) announced the funding of the Center for Pediatric CRISPR Cures (Center). The Center will use CRISPR-based editing technology to advance cures for severe pediatric genetic diseases and will bridge CRISPR cure design and testing at the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) with clinical treatment at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

⬥︎ In November 2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CRISPR Therapeutics announced that the United Kingdom (U.K.) Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted conditional marketing authorization for CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]), a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT).

Recent Advancements in CRISPR/Cas9 Technology: Market’s Largest Potential

CRISPR/Cas9 technology has gained noteworthy attention in recent years because of its simple design, lower cost, high efficiency, and simple operation, all of which enable simultaneous editing of multiple loci. Furthermore, it can be performed without using plasmids, removing the challenges related to them. CRISPR/Cas9 has shown great promise in studying genes and genomic functions in microorganisms, animals, plants, and humans. This ground-breaking gene-editing technology is applied to correct or modify precise regions of DNA, providing potential treatments for severe diseases.

⬥︎ In May 2025, Biomay, a leading manufacturer of recombinant proteins, announced the commercial availability of its CRISPR/Cas9 nuclease, marking a significant addition to its off-the-shelf product portfolio for genome-editing applications.

CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.06 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 24.37 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 14.76% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product & Service, Application, End use, Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Companies Profiled Revvity, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; GenScript; Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Tocris Bioscience; OriGene Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories; Bio-Techne; New England Biolabs, Inc.

CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product & Service Analysis:

The CRISPR kits and reagents segment dominates in the CRISPR-based gene editing market, as CRISPR kits comprise macromolecule drugs to either fix a mutated gene or control a defective gene to manage a disease. CRISPR kits are attractive and an indispensable tool in future research. These kits and reagents are revolutionizing many sectors of medical research, biotechnology, and agriculture. It is not only a gene-editing tool; the application areas of catalytically impaired inactive Cas9 include gene regulation, imaging, chromatin engineering, and epigenetic editing.

On the other hand, the CRISPR-based gene editing services segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as these services are an effective way to enhance the nutritional value of crops and render crops harmless for people with allergies or sensitivities. CRISPR-based genome editing technologies have vastly progressed, resulting in more precise and adaptable modifications to DNA sequences.

By Application Analysis:

The therapeutic development segment dominated the market in 2024, as CRISPR gene editing has been applied to various disease treatments, from novel cancer therapies to the capability to create animals resistant to some diseases. CRISPR has become a significant tool in genetic engineering, enabling researchers to adapt genes with unprecedented efficiency and precision. CRISPR holds huge potential for managing and treating genetic disorders.

On the other hand, the agricultural segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as CRISPR-based technology allows improved quality of crops. CRISPR tools could predominantly be used to make these species infection or pest-resistant, supporting to restoration of biodiversity and aiding in plant conservation. CRISPR/Cas improves crop yield and quality by modulating hormone production, increasing photosynthetic efficacy, subsidiary biofortification, and refining shelf life, taste, and texture.

By End Use Analysis:

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2024, as CRISPR-Cas gene editing expedites the generation of precise cellular and animal models of human disease to simplify drug discovery and validation. CRISPR-based technology applies to all major species used throughout a typical pre-clinical drug advancement campaign. CRISPR-based systems, as a significant gene-editing strategy, offer great hope in medical treatments for individuals with currently incurable diseases.

On the other hand, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as investigators and scientists use the CRISPR/Cas9 technique to treat or alleviate cancers through various strategies, like gene therapy and immune therapy. CRISPR/ Cas9 is an extremely efficient gene-editing tool that is broadly used in the scientific community

Regional Insights

North America led the CRISPR-based gene editing market in 2024, driven by strong government funding for advanced research and development. Major government agencies play a significant role in supporting the adoption of novel healthcare technologies. CRISPR/Cas9 technology has been utilized in various trials to mitigate exhaustion, induce a memory phenotype, and identify new targets to enhance anti-cancer potential. This has led to an effective strategy for promoting the proliferation and persistence of CAR T cells in vivo, thereby driving market growth.

⬥︎ For Instance, In April 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Mammoth Biosciences, Inc., announced a collaboration to research, develop, and commercialize in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapies for multiple tissues and cell types. Regeneron is developing adeno-associated viral vectors (AAVs) using antibody-based targeting to enhance the delivery of genetic medicine payloads to specific tissues and cell types. Mammoth is developing novel ultracompact nucleases and associated gene editing systems, with a variety of editing functionalities at a significantly smaller size than other CRISPR-based systems, including first-generation Cas9 nucleases.

In the United States, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders so an increasing adoption of CRISPR-based technology as CRISPR-based genome editing technologies has transformed the field of genetic modification, enabling precise and targeted modifications to the genome. Presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure such as top healthcare laboratories, CROs, and CDMOs, which conduct specialized research in gene and cell therapies, increases the demand CRISPR-based gene editing market.

APAC is fastest fastest-growing region in the market, as increased pharmaceutical and biotechnology investments and the rising demand for personalized therapies drive the growth of the market. Increasing demand for genetically modified crops, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, and expansion of academic and research institutions utilizing CRISPR technologies. For instance, in 2025, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that India’s scientific landscape is evolving rapidly, citing recent advances in quantum technology, CRISPR-based genome editing, and the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Companies:

• Revvity, Inc.

• Danaher

• GenScript

• Merck KGaA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Tocris Bioscience

• OriGene Technologies, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Bio-Techne

• New England Biolabs, Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

⬥︎ In November 2024, Scribe Therapeutics Inc., a genetic medicines company unlocking the potential of CRISPR to transform human health, presented preclinical data on its CRISPR X-Editor (XE) and Epigenetic Long-Term X-Repressor (ELXR) technologies at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2024.

⬥︎ In June 2025, Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing animal model solutions and services, entered into an exclusive license agreement with Helmholtz Munich, one of Germany’s leading biomedical research centers, to provide preclinical researchers with advanced CRISPR gene editing services.

CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the CRISPR-based Gene Editing market.

By Product & Service

• Products

o CRISPR Kits & Reagents

o CRISPR Libraries

o Others

• Services

By Application

• Biomedical

o Therapeutic Development

§ By Indication

o Genetic Disorders

o Oncology

o Ophthalmology

o Others

§ By Delivery Method

§ Ex Vivo

§ In Vivo

o Disease Diagnostics

• Agricultural applications

o Plant Engineering

o Farm Animals Engineering

o Others

By End Use

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

