Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Reports Breakthrough 93% Response Rate in Ultrasome™ Knee Osteoarthritis Program, Expanding CELZ-201 Platform into Scalable Cell-Free Regenerative Therapies

Ultrasome™ Demonstrates Strong Clinical Signal While Leveraging GMP-Produced CELZ-201 (Olastrocel) to Target Large, Underserved Osteoarthritis Market

PHOENIX, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing regenerative medicine solutions, today announced breakthrough positive results from its pilot study of Ultrasome™, the Company’s proprietary cell-free regenerative therapy for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee.

The study achieved its primary endpoint with an industry-leading 93% of patients demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in mobility and pain reduction, with the therapy well-tolerated and no serious adverse events reported.

Ultrasome™ is derived from the Company’s GMP-manufactured cell therapy product CELZ-201 (Olastrocel), which is currently being evaluated in the Company’s FDA-cleared ADAPT clinical trial. This relationship establishes a direct connection between CELZ’s clinical-stage biologic platform and its next-generation cell-free regenerative strategy, expanding the potential applications of CELZ-201 into broader, high-volume indications.

Platform Expansion: Extending CELZ-201 into Cell-Free Regenerative Therapies with Ultrasome™

Creative Medical is leveraging the biological signaling components of CELZ-201 in a cell-free format, enabling scalable manufacturing, reduced cost of production, off-the-shelf availability, and simplified execution across outpatient settings. Ultrasome™ is designed to address osteoarthritis through targeted modulation of inflammatory signaling, suppression of cartilage degradation, and promotion of regenerative activity.

“This represents a significant evolution of our platform,” said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO. “By building on CELZ-201, we are advancing a cell-free regenerative approach that improves scalability and accessibility.”

A Large, Underserved Market with Clear Differentiation

Osteoarthritis affects over 30 million adults in the United States and represents a significant multi-billion-dollar opportunity. Current treatments are limited to symptom management and invasive procedures.

What Comes Next

Following these positive pilot results, Creative Medical plans to:

Expand clinical execution of the Ultrasome™ program

Generate additional clinical data across regenerative platforms

Evaluate strategic pathways toward commercialization and partnerships





Management believes these initiatives represent multiple near-term value creation opportunities as the Company continues to execute on its regenerative medicine strategy.

“We are entering a phase where execution and data generation will drive value,” Warbington concluded. “Our objective is to leverage our platform across both cell-based and cell-free therapies to deliver meaningful outcomes for patients while building long-term shareholder value.”

About Ultrasome™

Ultrasome™ is Creative Medical’s proprietary cell-free regenerative therapy platform, derived from CELZ-201 (Olastrocel), designed to deliver biologically active regenerative signals through a minimally invasive procedure for the treatment of osteoarthritis and other degenerative conditions.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering regenerative medicine therapies derived from adult and perinatal stem cell technologies. With a diversified pipeline spanning orthopedics, immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, and gynecology, the Company is committed to translating cutting-edge science into transformative, accessible therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding regulatory pathways, clinical development milestones, potential therapeutic applications, and the Company’s strategic outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, clinical trial results, regulatory decisions, manufacturing challenges, market conditions, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Creative Medical Technology assumes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contacts

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

IR@CreativeMedicalTechnology.com

www.creativemedicaltechnology.com

Investor Relations

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