CRC Becomes Accredited Medidata Rave® EDC Partner

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Research Corporation (CRC), a full-service CRO specializing in neuroscience, has officially been accredited as a Medidata Rave EDC partner. This milestone expands CRC's in-house capabilities to offer sponsors enhanced electronic data capture, supported by the same urgency, consistency, and accuracy that define its approach to clinical trial execution.

With accreditation complete, CRC's data management team is fully equipped to design, build, and manage clinical trial databases within the Medidata Rave EDC platform, one of the most trusted technologies in the industry. Sponsors benefit from faster access to clean, validated data in a secure environment and real-time visibility that supports confident and timely decisions.

"Becoming an accredited Rave EDC partner reinforces what CRC is all about. We deliver precision and customized solutions at every step," said Bobbi Marrs, Executive Director of Clinical Services at CRC. "This platform enhances how we serve our sponsors, but it is our people and collaboration that drive quality. Our customers count on us to anticipate needs, prevent problems, and keep trials moving forward. This is one more way we are strengthening that promise."

CRC's accreditation reflects a broader commitment to integrating smart technology with high-touch execution. As CRC continues to deliver personalized support and high-quality data across complex CNS trials, the team remains focused on offering a better CRO experience through proactive solutions, streamlined operations, and trusted collaboration. Additional platform partnerships are being explored to further enhance value for sponsors.

Cognitive Research Corporation (CRC) is a leading full-service clinical research organization, specializing exclusively in CNS disorders, including neurology, psychiatry, and analgesia. Combining innovative technology, deep scientific expertise, and personalized concierge support, CRC partners with sponsors, specialized sites, and CNS experts to deliver high-quality, efficient clinical trials across Phase I-III. Guided by a commitment to consistency, urgency, and accuracy, we help bring new therapies through rigorous testing to FDA approval, ultimately improving patient outcomes. Learn more at www.cogres.com.

