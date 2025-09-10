Craig T. Albanese, MD, to join Kaiser Permanente as President, Integrated Care and Coverage

Current CEO of Duke University Health System to lead all operations across integrated health care system.

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig T. Albanese, MD, MBA, is joining Kaiser Permanente as president, Integrated Care and Coverage, effective September 29. Albanese will lead day-to-day operations for the integrated health care system. He will report directly to Greg A. Adams, chair and chief executive officer of Kaiser Permanente.

Working in partnership with Permanente Medical Groups, Albanese will be accountable for driving strategy and performance across all Kaiser Permanente markets. All market presidents, hospital operations, continuum services, pharmacy, human resources, labor strategy, and consumer experience will report directly to Albanese.

"Craig has a deep commitment to high-quality care delivery and is an advocate for value-based care," said Greg A. Adams, Chair and CEO. "His strong leadership and deep operations and clinical experience, gained across multiple health systems, will help further strengthen Kaiser Permanente's operations, ensuring we can continue to meet the needs of our members and patients."

Albanese has extensive strategic and operational leadership experience gained at multiple top academic health systems. He currently serves as the chief executive officer of Duke University Health System, in Durham, North Carolina. He previously served the organization as the executive vice president and chief operating officer. Prior to his time at Duke, Albanese held multiple leadership positions with NewYork-Presbyterian, including serving as the chief clinical integration officer and the system chief medical officer during a time of rapid expansion and integration efforts. He was also chief operating officer for the organization's women's and children's hospitals.

As an accomplished administrator and pediatric surgeon, Albanese has held various leadership positions over 25 years spanning quality, performance improvement, medical education, and perioperative services, including at Stanford Children's Health and University of California, San Francisco.

Albanese received his undergraduate education from Washington and Lee University in Virginia, his MBA from Santa Clara University-Leavey School of Business, and his medical degree from State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn.

