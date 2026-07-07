Correction: Biovica appoints Maria Ekdahl as new Chief Financial Officer

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica International AB today announced the appointment of Maria Ekdahl as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ekdahl brings more than 20 years of senior finance leadership experience, including her current role as CFO of Nasdaq Stockholm-listed pharmaceutical company, Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT), and will join Biovica on October 14, 2026.

Ekdahl has broad experience across financial management, capital markets, investor relations and business operations, gained from senior finance roles at listed companies and large organizations including Infant Bacterial Therapeutics, Svenska Filminstitutet, Karolinska University Hospital and Telenor Sverige. At IBT, she has held overall responsibility for financial governance, reporting, and financial planning. She has also been actively involved with capital raising and investor relations, and has served as a member of the executive management team with regular reporting to the board and audit committee.

"Maria brings exactly the combination of listed-company financial discipline and hands-on operational experience we need as Biovica scales its US-focused commercial strategy. Her experience in capital markets, financial governance and resource allocation will be highly valuable as we focus on the opportunities with the greatest potential to create long-term shareholder value said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica.

"I am very much looking forward to taking on the role of CFO and becoming part of Biovica at such an exciting stage. The company has a clear vision, and a solid foundation for continued growth. During the recruitment process, I have been inspired by the people I have met and by the dedication and expertise that characterize the organization. I look forward to continuing to develop the business together with management and the rest of the staff. With my experience, I want to contribute to strong financial management, create the conditions for profitable growth, and generate long-term value for the company and its stakeholders." said Maria Ekdahl.