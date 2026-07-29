CORE Biomedicine Signs Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Eisai for Precision Oncology Programs

BOSTON and TOKYO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Biomedicine, an innovative drug discovery company developing next-generation precision medicines for broader populations of cancer patients, announced a licensing agreement with Eisai Co., Ltd., granting CORE exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize multiple preclinical oncology programs.

The licensed programs were originally discovered through research activities conducted by Eisai and its affiliates. CORE Biomedicine was established by experienced oncology drug development leaders to advance these innovative programs for patients with cancer worldwide.

Under the agreement, CORE has obtained exclusive, global rights to certain preclinical oncology programs that target key molecular drivers of various cancers. The licensed portfolio includes multiple programs spanning distinct targets and biological pathways. Together, these assets provide CORE with a broad foundation to build a next-generation precision medicine company focused on translating deep cancer biology into transformative therapies for patients.

"CORE was created to advance an exceptional portfolio of oncology programs grounded in deep cancer biology, precision medicine and lineage therapeutics," said Dr. Douglas McMillin, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development of CORE Biomedicine. "We believe these programs have tremendous potential to address significant unmet medical needs across multiple cancers, and we are committed to advancing them efficiently toward the clinic and ultimately to patients."

CORE is advancing multiple precision oncology programs to clinical development designed to deliver transformative therapies for patients with unmet medical need. The agreement enables the continued advancement of innovative oncology programs through CORE's dedicated development strategy and commitment to precision medicine.

About CORE Biomedicine



CORE Biomedicine is an innovative drug discovery company developing transformative precision medicines for broader populations of cancer patients focusing on lineage biology. The company is advancing a portfolio of innovative oncology programs and leverages deep expertise in cancer biology, precision medicine, and drug development to bring novel therapies to patients worldwide. The company operates in the United States, Japan and China.

About Eisai



Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept (also known as human health care (hhc) Concept), Eisai aims to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai strives to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development and commercialization of investigational product candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.

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SOURCE CORE Biomedicine