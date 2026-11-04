Corcept Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Revenue of $340.5 million, a 64 percent increase over the same period in 2025 Korlym ® and authorized generic product revenue of $249.1 million Lifyorli ® product revenue of $91.4 million

Reiterated 2026 revenue guidance of $1.1 – $1.2 billion

Net income of $126.8 million, compared to $19.7 million in third quarter 2025

Net income per common share (diluted) of $1.01, compared to $0.16 in third quarter 2025

Quarterly cash and investments increase of $117.7 million, to $662.3 million

BELLA Part A trial results in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer: Patients who received Lifyorli (relacorilant) in addition to nab-paclitaxel and bevacizumab demonstrated clinically meaningful progression-free survival (PFS), objective response rate (ORR) and overall survival (OS), with the most pronounced results being in patients earliest in their course of treatment in the platinum-resistant setting, including patients who had no prior treatment with bevacizumab

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today reported its results for the third quarter.

Financial Results

“Awareness of the importance of diagnosing and treating patients with Cushing’s syndrome is steadily increasing and is driving the growth of our endocrinology business,” said Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, Corcept’s Chief Executive Officer. “Lifyorli’s uptake in ovarian cancer has been both very rapid and broad. Since its April 1st launch, more than 2,300 patients have received the medication. More than 1,700 physicians have prescribed it. We expect continued growth in both businesses and have reiterated our 2026 revenue guidance of $1.1 – $1.2 billion.”

Corcept’s third quarter 2026 revenue was $340.5 million, compared to $256.1 million in the second quarter of 2026. Korlym and authorized generic revenue increased 19 percent, to $249.1 million. Lifyorli revenue grew 92 percent, to $91.4 million.

Third quarter 2026 operating expenses were $225.7 million, compared to $214.8 million in the second quarter of 2026. Third quarter 2026 net income was $126.8 million, compared to $43.0 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Cash and investments were $662.3 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $544.6 million at June 30, 2026. The balance at September 30, 2026 reflects the acquisition of $43.7 million of common stock in the third quarter pursuant to the company’s stock repurchase program as well as shares acquired upon the exercise of employee stock options and the vesting of restricted stock grants.

Clinical Development

Hypercortisolism (Cushing’s Syndrome)

American Diabetes Association (ADA) and European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)’s Consensus Report on the Management of Type 2 Diabetes , published in October 2026, recommends screening for hypercortisolism in diabetic patients with poor glucose control despite ongoing medications; cites mifepristone as a potentially beneficial treatment

Relacorilant for patients with Cushing’s syndrome – Resubmitted New Drug Application Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of December 17, 2026

“The ADA and EASD consensus statement is an important advance for the many patients whose difficult-to-control hyperglycemia is a manifestation of undiagnosed Cushing’s syndrome,” said Bill Guyer, PharmD, Corcept’s Chief Development Officer. “Optimal care starts with screening and a correct diagnosis. The ADA/EASD report also identifies mifepristone as a potential treatment, citing the positive results of our CATALYST trial.”

Oncology

Relacorilant in Combination with Chemotherapy

BELLA Part A – Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel and bevacizumab in 95 patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer demonstrated clinically meaningful median PFS of 7.2 months, ORR of 59 percent and OS of 88 percent at 6-months (median OS not yet reached at the time of the primary analysis); benefit was most pronounced among patients who had not received bevacizumab previously (these patients had received fewer prior lines of treatment): median PFS of 8.1 months, ORR of 66 percent and 6-month OS of 91 percent; safety profile of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel and bevacizumab was consistent with the known profiles of each individual agent, with no new safety signals identified

BELLA Part B – Enrollment nearing completion in Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel and bevacizumab in 90 patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer whose disease progressed while on a PARP inhibitor – Results expected by the end of next year

BELLA Part C – Enrollment completed in Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in 92 patients with endometrial cancer (received one or two prior lines of therapy) – Results expected by the end of next year

TRIDENT – Enrollment continues in Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine as first-line therapy in 60 patients with pancreatic cancer – Results expected by the end of next year

STELLA – Initiated Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in 50 patients with cervical cancer (received one or two prior lines of therapy), conducted in collaboration with ARCAGY-GINECO

Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) – European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended in September 2026 that the European Commission should approve our MAA for relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel to treat patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer – Approval expected by the end of this year

Relacorilant in Combination with Androgen Deprivation Therapy

Prostate cancer – Enrollment continues in randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus enzalutamide in early-stage prostate cancer, conducted in collaboration with the University of Chicago – Results expected by the end of next year

Nenocorilant in Combination with Immunotherapy

SYNERGY – Enrollment continues in Phase 1b dose-finding trial of nenocorilant plus nivolumab in 30 patients with a variety of solid tumors – Results expected by the end of next year

“Substantial preclinical and clinical data suggest that our proprietary, selective glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonists benefit patients both by sensitizing their tumors to chemotherapy and by bolstering their immune system’s ability to combat the disease,” said Dr. Guyer. “Our goal is to establish GR antagonism as a mechanism for treating a broad range of solid tumors, in combination with a variety of anticancer therapies, at every stage of disease. Our BELLA Part A results provide the latest evidence of GR antagonism’s versatility, especially when administered earlier in the course of disease. Our current trials – BELLA (Parts B and C), TRIDENT and SYNERGY – will generate important data in 2027. But these studies are just the start. We are aggressively expanding our research activities, with the goal of helping many more patients.”

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH)

MONARCH Study Design – Cohort A enrolled 82 patients with biopsy-confirmed MASH, randomized 2:1 to receive either 100 mg of miricorilant twice weekly or placebo for 48 weeks; Cohort B enrolled 93 patients with presumed MASH, randomized 2:1 to receive either (i) 100 mg of miricorilant twice weekly for 6 weeks, then 200 mg of miricorilant twice weekly for 18 weeks or (ii) placebo for 24 weeks

MONARCH Results – Patients who received 200 mg of miricorilant twice weekly experienced a significantly larger reduction in liver fat than patients who received 100 mg of miricorilant twice weekly; patients – in Cohort A – who received pre- and post-treatment liver biopsies experienced an improvement in fibrosis of 19 percent at 48 weeks; importantly, miricorilant was very well tolerated in both cohorts; the rate of adverse events between the miricorilant and placebo arms was virtually indistinguishable; we are starting a Phase 2 trial soon to evaluate a higher dose of miricorilant, 100 mg daily

“We are encouraged by the dose-dependent reductions in liver fat, and improvement in fibrosis observed at the very low doses of miricorilant administered in MONARCH. We plan to study higher doses, to see if miricorilant’s fat- and fibrosis-reducing activity can be realized without sacrificing its excellent tolerability,” said Dr. Guyer.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

DAZALS – Exploratory analyses showed that patients who received dazucorilant 300 mg exhibited an 84 percent reduction in risk of death during the study’s first year compared to patients who received placebo (hazard ratio: 0.16, p-value: 0.0009) – This benefit persisted into the study’s second year with an 87 percent reduction in risk of death (hazard ratio: 0.13, p-value: < 0.0001)

Phase 3 trial – Planned to begin next year

“In our Phase 2 DAZALS study, treatment with a cortisol modulator was associated with a profound reduction in early mortality, during a period when many patients with ALS still retain significant function and maintain good quality of life,” said Dr. Guyer. “We plan to begin a Phase 3 study next year.”

Conference Call

We will hold a conference call on November 3, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Participants must register in advance of the conference call by clicking here. Upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number and a unique access PIN. Each access PIN will accommodate one caller. A listen-only webcast will be available by clicking here. A replay of the call will be available on the Investors / Events tab of Corcept.com.

About Corcept Therapeutics

For over 25 years, Corcept has focused on cortisol modulation and its potential to treat patients with a wide variety of serious disorders. We have discovered more than 1,000 proprietary selective glucocorticoid receptor antagonists. Our development activities include advanced clinical trials in patients with hypercortisolism, a variety of solid tumors, ALS and liver disease. In 2012, we introduced Korlym, the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. In March 2026, we introduced Lifyorli® as a treatment for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Lifyorli is the first FDA-approved selective glucocorticoid receptor antagonist. We are headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, visit Corcept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that might cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

In this press release, forward-looking statements include those concerning: our 2026 revenue guidance; our expectations for continued growth in both our endocrinology and our oncology business; resubmission of our NDA for relacorilant for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome and our expectation that the FDA will issue a decision on this NDA by December 17, 2026; our anticipation that the European Commission will approve our MAA for relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel to treat patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer by the end of this year; the potential for glucocorticoid receptor antagonism to be a mechanism for treating a broad range of cancer types and solid tumors in combination with a variety of anticancer therapies at every stage of disease; our ongoing and planned clinical trials and our plans to further expand our research activities with the goal of helping many more patients, including the expected enrollment of patients in our clinical trials, and the timing and outcome of the results of these trials; our expectation that certain of our current trials – BELLA (Parts B and C), TRIDENT and SYNERGY – will generate important data in 2027; our plan to study higher doses of miricorilant to determine if its fat- and fibrosis-reducing activity can be realized without sacrificing its tolerability; and our plan to begin a Phase 3 study of a cortisol modulator in the treatment of patients with ALS next year.

A further description of risks and uncertainties affecting our forward-looking statements can be found in our SEC filings, which are available at our website and the SEC’s website. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to: our ability to operate our business; our efforts to study and develop Korlym, Lifyorli, relacorilant, miricorilant, dazucorilant, nenocorilant and our other product candidates; those molecules’ clinical attributes; regulatory approvals, mandates, oversight and other requirements imposed on our products or our business by laws, regulations or discretion of government authorities; and the scope and protective power of our intellectual property. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements made in this press release.

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025(1) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and investments $ 662,307 $ 532,422 Trade receivables, net of allowances 111,061 59,786 Inventory 37,569 23,962 Operating lease right-of-use asset 6,517 4,583 Deferred tax assets, net 169,069 168,197 Other assets 47,504 47,701 Total assets $ 1,034,027 $ 836,651 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable $ 21,924 $ 40,444 Operating lease liabilities 8,991 6,107 Other liabilities 169,372 142,295 Stockholders’ equity 833,740 647,805 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,034,027 $ 836,651 (1) Derived from audited financial statements at that date

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues Product revenue, net $ 340,472 $ 207,638 $ 761,522 $ 559,282 Operating expenses Cost of sales 4,608 4,596 11,552 10,432 Research and development 56,709 68,846 176,864 190,052 Selling, general and administrative 164,431 123,977 466,683 318,488 Total operating expenses 225,748 197,419 655,099 518,972 Income from operations 114,724 10,219 106,423 40,310 Interest and other income 5,583 5,024 15,100 16,243 Income before income taxes 120,307 15,243 121,523 56,553 Income tax benefit 6,471 4,425 16,481 18,811 Net income $ 126,778 $ 19,668 $ 138,004 $ 75,364 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 124,489 $ 19,359 $ 135,459 $ 74,267 Basic net income per common share $ 1.17 $ 0.19 $ 1.28 $ 0.71 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.01 $ 0.16 $ 1.13 $ 0.62 Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net income per common share Basic 106,628 103,545 105,488 103,919 Diluted 123,201 119,439 119,407 119,981

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED PRODUCT REVENUE, NET BY PRODUCT (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Korlym and authorized generic $ 249,067 $ 207,638 $ 622,553 $ 559,282 Lifyorli 91,405 — 138,969 — Product revenue, net $ 340,472 $ 207,638 $ 761,522 $ 559,282

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www.corcept.com