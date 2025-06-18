Conformal Medical Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Issuance of Additional Patents

The company holds 29 issued patents worldwide, covering key structural innovations in Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) technology, including implant design and conformability features.

NASHUA, N.H., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conformal Medical, Inc. announced the issuance of two U.S. patents and allowance of a pending U.S. patent application, all related to technology for its CLASS® AcuFORM™ Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) System, including U.S. Patent No. 12,256,938 issued on March 25, 2025, U.S. Patent No. 12,268,394 issued on April 8, 2025, and allowance of U.S. App. No. 18/516,729.

These newly granted patents and allowed patent application further strengthen the company's intellectual property portfolio and reinforce its leadership in advancing LAAO procedures. The '938 and '394 patents relate to the innovative delivery system, which includes a flexible tether that can attach to a location inside the CLAAS AcuFORM implant. This approach has numerous advantages, including simplifying delivery by allowing the implant to sit in its natural position before being released from the tether, as well as leaving a smooth, thromboresistant surface facing the left atrium after implantation. This expansion of intellectual property underscores Conformal's commitment to protecting its breakthrough technologies and providing differentiated value to clinicians and patients.

"We believe the CLAAS AcuFORM implant is a transformative solution for stroke prevention," said James Reinstein, President and CEO of Conformal. "These additional patents further strengthen our broad intellectual property portfolio, reflecting the strength of our innovative technology and the team bringing it to the market under the protection of the US and international patent organizations."

With the addition of these newly granted patents, Conformal Medical now holds 29 issued patents worldwide, covering specific structural nuances of the LAAO technology, including the implant structure and novel conformability properties. The company's intellectual property strategy plays a crucial role in supporting its long-term growth, investment in research and development, and market expansion initiatives.

About Conformal Medical



Conformal Medical, Inc. is a medical device company developing devices to prevent stroke in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The company's proprietary technology is intended to make left atrial appendage closure a same-day, single-operator procedure. For more information, visit https://conformalmedical.com/.

About Left Atrial Appendage Closure



More than six million people in the United States suffer from Afib, placing them at an increased risk of stroke.1 Current standard of care for stroke prevention is chronic oral anticoagulants, which are not well accepted by patients due to concern about the associated risk of bleeding. Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) is emerging as an important alternative to blood thinners for preventing strokes in patients with non-valvular Afib. First-generation LAAO devices are an estimated $1.4B global market in 2023 and are expected to grow to over $6B by 2030.2,3

CAUTION: Investigational Device.



The CLAAS System is limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

NCT05147792

