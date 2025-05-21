Concerto Biosciences Maps Skin Microbial Interactions Through Millions of Tested Combinations

With over 33 million data points, the Skin Universe Project offers the most detailed view yet of how skin microbes influence one another—and how to harness them for therapeutics and skincare solutions.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerto Biosciences®, a clinical-stage biotech company developing microbial products for therapeutics and consumer markets, today announced the completion of the data acquisition phase of the Skin Universe Project (SUP). To Concerto's knowledge, SUP is the largest empirically measured microbe interaction dataset in the world. Concerto is using the dataset to train an AI model of microbial ecology and to design targeted dermatology and skincare products for their own pipeline and in collaboration with select partners.

To build the dataset, Concerto constructed pairwise combinations of microbial secretions (supernatants) from hundreds of skin-associated strains, measuring how each mixture affected microbes linked to conditions such as eczema, acne, chronic wounds, seborrheic dermatitis, and malodor. The 33+ million data points were collected over just five months using Concerto's proprietary kChip platform, a microwell array that enables massively parallel combinatorial testing. At peak, the platform constructed and assessed over 1.4 million combinations in a single day. Unlike sequencing-based microbiome studies, which passively observe microbial communities, SUP compiles observations of active interactions—revealing how secreted molecules combine to suppress or support health-relevant strains.

"Scientists have long known that microbes can behave like flowers or like weeds," said Jared Kehe, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder. "But we haven't had the tools to shape the garden—to coax microbial communities toward states that support skin health. That's what SUP provides: foundational understanding of who influences whom in the skin microbiome so we can rigorously design interventions. It's a long-awaited moment when years of creative, collaborative platform building convert into the discovery-grade data payoff we always envisioned."

The SUP dataset builds on the momentum of ENS-002, Concerto's clinic-stage microbial therapy for atopic dermatitis. Whereas ENS-002 emerged from screens focused specifically on Staphylococcus aureus, SUP captures interactions across a broad range of microbial targets. This enables identification of microbial interventions that act with desired precision. For example, combinations that suppress the pathogens S. aureus, S. pyogenes, and P. aeruginosa while sparing beneficial bacteria are potentially useful for wound healing. Or combinations that selectively inhibit acne-aggravating strains of C. acnes while supporting other beneficial C. acnes present a starting point for designing safer, more effective acne products.

"The Skin Universe Project positions Concerto to build a robust pipeline of live biotherapeutics and natural skin solutions," said Cheri Ackerman, Ph.D., CEO and cofounder. "We look forward to collaborating with microbiologists across the industry to transform this critical data resource into science-driven personal care products and therapeutic interventions."

Deep analysis of the SUP dataset is underway, with multiple candidate programs in evaluation. The dataset also serves as essential training material for Concerto's machine learning engine, kAI, enabling prediction of functional combinations that have never been tested in the lab.

SUP brings Concerto closer to its mission: designing microbial communities that support health by working with—not against—the natural ecosystem of the body.

About Concerto Biosciences

Concerto Biosciences measures, maps, and harnesses the microbial world to create best-in-class therapies and products. These assets achieve real-world efficacy and durability through naturally occurring symbioses among microbes. Powering asset discovery is our intelligence platform: Our microbial community screening apparatus ( kChip ) generates the right data at the right scale (40M+ communities constructed and measured so far) needed to train a generalized AI model (kAI) of microbial ecology. Our first market is skin health, where we've brought a live biotherapeutic candidate for eczema to the clinic (ENS-002, or "Ensemble No.2", a trio of bacteria that counteracts S. aureus virulence) and formulated a postbiotic ferment for consumer use (CB-002). In our mission to solve diverse market pain points with microbial solutions, we are building a pipeline across dermatology, women's health, and food science. Concerto partners with global organizations to bring our solutions to market, tapping into microbial ecology to meet 21st-century needs of people and planet.

To learn more about Concerto Biosciences, visit www.concertobio.com . Follow us at concerto-biosciences .

