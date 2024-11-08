Computational Biology Market to Reach US$ 20.5 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global computational biology market size is estimated to be valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 20.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2030.
The growing
demand for predictive modeling from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
is driving market growth. Predictive modeling uses statistics to find patterns
in large amounts of data that can be used to predict future results. Pharma
companies utilize computational biology techniques for drug discovery and
development which involves predictive modeling. Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3915
Increasing investments
by government organizations and private companies in computational biology is also
fueling market growth. For instance, in 2021, the US National Institutes of
Health invested over US$ 1.5 billion towards computational and data-driven life
sciences research. Market Trends Machine learning
has emerged as an important trend in the computational biology market. It
mimics human cognitive abilities to learn from large datasets without being
explicitly programmed. Pharma companies are increasingly utilizing machine
learning algorithms and artificial intelligence for critical applications. These
applications include genomic sequence analysis, protein structure prediction,
and precision medicine. For instance, Bayer AG uses machine learning models for
target identification and validation in drug discovery. The application
of network biology which aims to understand biological systems as a whole is
witnessing high growth. Network biology combines principles of graph theory,
system science, and molecular biology to model. It interacts genes, proteins,
and other biomolecules as nodes of a biological network. Researchers are
utilizing network biology approaches to better understand disease pathways and
develop more effective therapies. Computational
Biology Market Report Coverage Report
Coverage Details Market
Revenue in 2023 $6.6
billion Estimated
Value by 2030 $20.5
billion Growth
Rate Poised
to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% Historical
Data 2018–2021 Forecast
Period 2023–2030 Forecast
Units Value
(USD Million/Billion) Report
Coverage Revenue
Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments
Covered By
Type, By Tools Geographies
Covered North
America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth
Drivers •
Increasing clinical trial activities using computational designs •
Increasing launches of new technologies in computational biology Restraints
& Challenges •
Lack of standardization of life science data •
Issues of data storage Market
Opportunities Cellular and
biological simulation holds the largest share and accounted for approximately
35% share in 2023. Cellular and biological simulation tools help gain insights
into complex cellular pathways and networks. It simulates biological processes
at the molecular, cellular, tissue and whole organism level. It helps in reducing
the need for expensive and time-consuming wet lab experiments. Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3915
The disease
modeling and simulation segment is anticipated to witness significant growth
over the forecast period. Application of computational models help to gain a
quantitative, predictive understanding of disease mechanisms. It aids in drug
target identification, evaluation of drug safety and efficacy and prediction of
drug responses in virtual clinical trials. Disease modeling tools help develop
patient-specific models accounting for an individual's genetics, medical
history, lifestyle factors and response to therapies. Key Market
Takeaways: The global
computational biology market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 17.6% during
the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to increasing R&D investments
in drug discovery and growing adoption of computational approaches in research.
On the basis of
type, cellular & biological simulation segment is expected to account for
over 30% share by 2024. This is owing to wide usage in modeling biomolecular
pathways and dynamics. On the basis of
tools, content/database segment is expected to hold a dominant position over
the forecast period. This is due to increasing digitization of biological data
and emphasis on data-driven research. North America is
expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to
presence of key market players and high adoption of computational methods among
research organizations in the region. Competitor
Insights - Accelrys - Certara, L.P. - Chemical
Computing Group Inc. - Compugen, Ltd. - Entelos, Inc. - Genedata AG - Insilico
Biotechnology AG - Leadscope,
Inc. - Nimbus
Discovery LLC - Rhenovia
Pharma SAS - Schrodinger - Simulation
Plus, Inc. Recent
Developments In August 2023, the
U.S. Department of Energy announced the investment of US$ 4.7 Million for five
new computational biology project. In October 2024,
National Library of Medicine announced the launch of NLM Colloquia on
Biomedical Data Science and Computational Biology Research. It is a new series
of regular scientific lectures from experts in the evolving field of
computational biology research. Ask For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3915
Detailed Segmentation: By Type: By Tools: By Region: Find Most Trending Related Reports: The global digital
genome market is estimated to be valued at USD 31.20 Bn in 2024 and is
expected to reach USD 74.10 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth
rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2024 to 2031. Global DNA
sequencing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,802.2 million in 2023
and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period
(2023-2030). The Global DNA Synthesizer Market size is projected to
reach US$ 15.60 Billion by 2030, from US$ 4.3 Billion in 2023, at
a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The global real
world data (RWD) market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.59 Bn in 2023
to US$ 4.07 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.4%. About Us: Coherent Market
Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that
provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and
consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic
reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food
and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains
and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for
clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed
in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19
and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients. Contact Us: Mr. Shah Phone: US: +1-650-918-5898 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 AUS: +61-2-4786-0457 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
The growing demand for predictive modeling from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is driving market growth. Predictive modeling uses statistics to find patterns in large amounts of data that can be used to predict future results. Pharma companies utilize computational biology techniques for drug discovery and development which involves predictive modeling.
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3915
Increasing investments by government organizations and private companies in computational biology is also fueling market growth. For instance, in 2021, the US National Institutes of Health invested over US$ 1.5 billion towards computational and data-driven life sciences research.
Market Trends
Machine learning has emerged as an important trend in the computational biology market. It mimics human cognitive abilities to learn from large datasets without being explicitly programmed. Pharma companies are increasingly utilizing machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence for critical applications. These applications include genomic sequence analysis, protein structure prediction, and precision medicine. For instance, Bayer AG uses machine learning models for target identification and validation in drug discovery.
The application of network biology which aims to understand biological systems as a whole is witnessing high growth. Network biology combines principles of graph theory, system science, and molecular biology to model. It interacts genes, proteins, and other biomolecules as nodes of a biological network. Researchers are utilizing network biology approaches to better understand disease pathways and develop more effective therapies.
Computational Biology Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2023
$6.6 billion
Estimated Value by 2030
$20.5 billion
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.6%
Historical Data
2018–2021
Forecast Period
2023–2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million/Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Type, By Tools
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Growth Drivers
• Increasing clinical trial activities using computational designs
• Increasing launches of new technologies in computational biology
Restraints & Challenges
• Lack of standardization of life science data
• Issues of data storage
Market Opportunities
Cellular and biological simulation holds the largest share and accounted for approximately 35% share in 2023. Cellular and biological simulation tools help gain insights into complex cellular pathways and networks. It simulates biological processes at the molecular, cellular, tissue and whole organism level. It helps in reducing the need for expensive and time-consuming wet lab experiments.
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3915
The disease modeling and simulation segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Application of computational models help to gain a quantitative, predictive understanding of disease mechanisms. It aids in drug target identification, evaluation of drug safety and efficacy and prediction of drug responses in virtual clinical trials. Disease modeling tools help develop patient-specific models accounting for an individual's genetics, medical history, lifestyle factors and response to therapies.
Key Market Takeaways:
The global computational biology market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and growing adoption of computational approaches in research.
On the basis of type, cellular & biological simulation segment is expected to account for over 30% share by 2024. This is owing to wide usage in modeling biomolecular pathways and dynamics.
On the basis of tools, content/database segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to increasing digitization of biological data and emphasis on data-driven research.
North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to presence of key market players and high adoption of computational methods among research organizations in the region.
Competitor Insights
- Accelrys
- Certara, L.P.
- Chemical Computing Group Inc.
- Compugen, Ltd.
- Entelos, Inc.
- Genedata AG
- Insilico Biotechnology AG
- Leadscope, Inc.
- Nimbus Discovery LLC
- Rhenovia Pharma SAS
- Schrodinger
- Simulation Plus, Inc.
Recent Developments
In August 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy announced the investment of US$ 4.7 Million for five new computational biology project.
In October 2024, National Library of Medicine announced the launch of NLM Colloquia on Biomedical Data Science and Computational Biology Research. It is a new series of regular scientific lectures from experts in the evolving field of computational biology research.
Ask For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3915
Detailed Segmentation:
By Type:
By Tools:
By Region:
Find Most Trending Related Reports:
The global digital genome market is estimated to be valued at USD 31.20 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 74.10 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2024 to 2031.
Global DNA sequencing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,802.2 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030).
The Global DNA Synthesizer Market size is projected to reach US$ 15.60 Billion by 2030, from US$ 4.3 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
The global real world data (RWD) market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.59 Bn in 2023 to US$ 4.07 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.4%.
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Phone:
US: +1-650-918-5898
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
AUS: +61-2-4786-0457
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com