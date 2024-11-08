Computational Biology Market to Reach US$ 20.5 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global computational biology market size is estimated to be valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 20.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The growing demand for predictive modeling from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is driving market growth. Predictive modeling uses statistics to find patterns in large amounts of data that can be used to predict future results. Pharma companies utilize computational biology techniques for drug discovery and development which involves predictive modeling. Increasing investments by government organizations and private companies in computational biology is also fueling market growth. For instance, in 2021, the US National Institutes of Health invested over US$ 1.5 billion towards computational and data-driven life sciences research. Market Trends Machine learning has emerged as an important trend in the computational biology market. It mimics human cognitive abilities to learn from large datasets without being explicitly programmed. Pharma companies are increasingly utilizing machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence for critical applications. These applications include genomic sequence analysis, protein structure prediction, and precision medicine. For instance, Bayer AG uses machine learning models for target identification and validation in drug discovery. The application of network biology which aims to understand biological systems as a whole is witnessing high growth. Network biology combines principles of graph theory, system science, and molecular biology to model. It interacts genes, proteins, and other biomolecules as nodes of a biological network. Researchers are utilizing network biology approaches to better understand disease pathways and develop more effective therapies. Computational Biology Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $6.6 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $20.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Tools Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing clinical trial activities using computational designs • Increasing launches of new technologies in computational biology Restraints & Challenges • Lack of standardization of life science data • Issues of data storage Market Opportunities Cellular and biological simulation holds the largest share and accounted for approximately 35% share in 2023. Cellular and biological simulation tools help gain insights into complex cellular pathways and networks. It simulates biological processes at the molecular, cellular, tissue and whole organism level. It helps in reducing the need for expensive and time-consuming wet lab experiments. The disease modeling and simulation segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Application of computational models help to gain a quantitative, predictive understanding of disease mechanisms. It aids in drug target identification, evaluation of drug safety and efficacy and prediction of drug responses in virtual clinical trials. Disease modeling tools help develop patient-specific models accounting for an individual's genetics, medical history, lifestyle factors and response to therapies. Key Market Takeaways: The global computational biology market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and growing adoption of computational approaches in research. On the basis of type, cellular & biological simulation segment is expected to account for over 30% share by 2024. This is owing to wide usage in modeling biomolecular pathways and dynamics. On the basis of tools, content/database segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to increasing digitization of biological data and emphasis on data-driven research. North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to presence of key market players and high adoption of computational methods among research organizations in the region. Competitor Insights - Accelrys - Certara, L.P. - Chemical Computing Group Inc. - Compugen, Ltd. - Entelos, Inc. - Genedata AG - Insilico Biotechnology AG - Leadscope, Inc. - Nimbus Discovery LLC - Rhenovia Pharma SAS - Schrodinger - Simulation Plus, Inc. Recent Developments In August 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy announced the investment of US$ 4.7 Million for five new computational biology project. In October 2024, National Library of Medicine announced the launch of NLM Colloquia on Biomedical Data Science and Computational Biology Research. It is a new series of regular scientific lectures from experts in the evolving field of computational biology research. Detailed Segmentation: By Type: Cellular and Biological Simulation



Computational Genomics





Computational Proteomics





Pharmacogenomics





Others (Transcriptomics/Metabolomic)



Disease Modeling and Simulation Applications



Drug Discovery





Drug Development By Tools: Content/Database



Analysis Software and Services



IT Infrastructure (Hardware) By Region: North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Find Most Trending Related Reports: The global digital genome market is estimated to be valued at USD 31.20 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 74.10 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2024 to 2031. Global DNA sequencing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,802.2 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The Global DNA Synthesizer Market size is projected to reach US$ 15.60 Billion by 2030, from US$ 4.3 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The global real world data (RWD) market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.59 Bn in 2023 to US$ 4.07 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.4%.

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-650-918-5898 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 AUS: +61-2-4786-0457 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com