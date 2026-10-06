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Composition of Faron Pharmaceutical’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board - October 6, 2026

October 6, 2026 | 
2 min read

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer treatments that leverage the patient's own immune system, today announces that the following members have been re-elected by a meeting of the Company's five largest shareholders to Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

  • Timo Syrjälä, representing himself (Chair)
  • Erkka Kohonen, representing Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and
  • Joonas Haakana, representing UMO Capital

Faron's Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of three members, which represent the Company's shareholders. The Chair of Faron's Board of Directors, Mr. Tuomo Pätsi, will serve as an expert in the Nomination Board without being a member.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares and presents proposals to the Annual General Meeting on the number, composition and remuneration of the members of the Board as well as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes by targeting myeloid cell function. It binds to Clever-1, a receptor on immunosuppressive macrophages that helps cancer evade the immune system. By targeting Clever-1, bexmarilimab reprograms the tumor microenvironment to ignite a potent anti-tumor immune response.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM:FARN, First North:FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers and solid tumors in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)
Kare Laukkanen		+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi
LifeSci Partners, US
(Investors)
Daniel Ferry		+1 617 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner		+44 (0) 207 213 0880
Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä		+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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