Complete Genomics Appoints Lauren Selig to Board of Directors

Entrepreneur, investor and award-winning film producer to join the board upon closing of the company's pending acquisition by Swiss Rockets AG

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Complete Genomics, a U.S.-based provider of end-to-end DNA sequencing platforms, reagents and software, today announced the appointment of entrepreneur, investor and film producer Lauren Selig to its board of directors.

Selig is the founder of Shake and Bake Productions and leads an investment fund focused on companies across artificial intelligence, space, biotechnology, media and other emerging technologies, while producing award-winning film, television and immersive media. Her credits include the Academy Award-winning films Rocketman and Hacksaw Ridge, as well as Everest, Lone Survivor and the Amazon series The Wheel of Time. She has invested in companies including LILA, Starcloud, Impulse Space and Colossal, and currently serves on the boards of XPRIZE, Pendrell and Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq: RTAC). Her portfolio spans frontier science and deep technology, from synthetic biology to space infrastructure, and reflects a consistent focus on companies translating scientific breakthroughs into commercial platforms.

Selig's appointment is expected to become effective upon the closing of the pending acquisition of Complete Genomics by Swiss Rockets AG. The transaction has been approved by MGI Tech shareholders, by Chinese regulatory authorities and by the board of directors and shareholders of Swiss Rockets AG, and remains subject to clearance by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The appointment continues the expansion of Complete Genomics' board with experienced U.S. business and technology leaders as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.

"Lauren's experience sits at the intersection of entrepreneurship, frontier technologies and global innovation," said Dr. Vladimir Cmiljanovic, founder and chief executive officer of Swiss Rockets AG, who will serve as chairman and chief executive officer of Complete Genomics upon closing. "As we establish Complete Genomics as an independent, U.S.-anchored company, we are building a board with the strategic range to match that ambition. Lauren has built companies, backed transformative technologies and advised world-leading innovation organizations. Her perspective and global network will be an invaluable asset to our board."

"Complete Genomics is advancing technologies that have the potential to fundamentally improve healthcare around the world," said Selig. "I am honored to join the board and look forward to working with my fellow directors and the leadership team to help expand the company's global impact and accelerate innovation in genomics and precision medicine."

"Lauren understands how to turn scientific breakthroughs into products and companies that reach people at scale," said Radoje Drmanac, founder and chief scientific officer of Complete Genomics. "That instinct matters as we bring our next generation of sequencing technologies to market and expand access to high-throughput, cost-effective genomics worldwide."

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a U.S.-based life sciences company providing end-to-end DNA sequencing platforms, reagents and software solutions.* Since its founding in 2005, the company has contributed to more than 10,900 scientific publications and continues to advance high-throughput, cost-effective genomics. For more information, visit www.completegenomics.com.

About Swiss Rockets AG

Swiss Rockets AG is an incubator and accelerator supporting the growth of biotech and precision healthcare companies with a focus on oncology. For more information, visit www.swissrockets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected closing of the proposed acquisition of Complete Genomics by Swiss Rockets AG and the anticipated effectiveness of Ms. Selig's appointment to the board of directors. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including clearance by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Complete Genomics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Media Contact

Betsy Yates

Complete Genomics

byates@completegenomics.com