Complement 1 Appoints Dr. Christopher Cogle as Chief Medical Officer to Lead Clinical Strategy for Innovative Cancer Lifestyle Platform

Renowned oncologist and translational researcher to spearhead medical strategy as company scales innovative lifestyle modification model

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complement 1 , a pioneering health technology company transforming cancer care through evidence-based lifestyle modification, today announced the appointment of Dr. Christopher Cogle as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Cogle, a distinguished oncologist, translational researcher, and healthcare executive, joins Complement 1 as the company accelerates clinical validation and scaling of its tech-enabled, personalized lifestyle intervention platform following its recent $16 million seed funding round .

Dr. Cogle brings with him extensive experience in oncology care innovation, clinical research, and healthcare policy. He is an oncologist and professor at the University of Florida, where he has led groundbreaking translational research initiatives and clinical trials that advanced new therapies for blood cancers. His pioneering research has informed global cancer treatment protocols and has resulted in several spin-off companies dedicated to innovative oncology treatments.

“Cancer patients face life-changing questions like ‘What should I eat? How should I move? How do I find peace?’ Yet they’re often left to figure it out alone,” said Dr. Cogle. "Complement 1 closes this gap with science-backed coaching that meets patients where they are, every single day. I’m excited to lead our clinical strategy to show that changing lifestyle habits isn’t just good advice—it’s good medicine.”

Complement 1’s platform is purpose-built for cancer patients, delivering personalized daily support through its CoActive Coaching model. Unlike traditional programs that offer only occasional check-ins, Complement 1 provides one-on-one coaching every day, grounded in clinically proven behavior change methods. The result is a 90% average adherence rate that sets a new standard for patient engagement.

The Coactive Coaching program runs on a medically validated rule engine that tailors lifestyle interventions to each patient's specific cancer type, treatment stage, side-effect profile, and personal goals. Early clinical trials show that this precision approach can significantly reduce treatment side effects, improve sleep, ease pain, and enhance overall quality of life for people living with cancer.

"Dr. Cogle’s appointment as Chief Medical Officer marks a significant milestone for Complement 1," said Trupti Mukker, COO and Co-Founder of Complement 1. "He’s not only a nationally recognized cancer physician and scientist, he’s a proven leader who knows how to turn cutting-edge research into real-world patient impact. Dr. Cogle has spent his career at the intersection of science, medicine, and policy. That makes him uniquely positioned to help us bridge the gap between what science knows and what patients actually experience. We are thrilled to have his leadership as we scale our platform to reach more patients, more providers, and more health systems nationwide.”

As CMO, Dr. Cogle will focus on further validating and expanding Complement 1’s evidence base. He will guide ongoing and future clinical trials, refine the company’s medical strategy, and engage with healthcare providers and institutions to embed lifestyle medicine into standard oncology practices.

Dr. Cogle brings a rare blend of clinical, research, and health system leadership experience to Complement 1. As an oncologist, inventor, researcher, and health policymaker, he has worked across the spectrum of cancer care from advancing new therapies in the lab and clinic to shaping healthcare policy at the state level. This uniquely broad perspective positions him to help Complement 1 deliver a transformative lifestyle medicine solution that meets the needs of patients, providers, health systems, and employers alike.

“I’ve dedicated my career to developing treatments in the lab, clinic, and boardroom,” Dr. Cogle added. “But treatment alone isn’t enough. Complement 1 is proving that lifestyle change, when done right, can reduce side effects, improve quality of life, and lower healthcare costs. That’s the future of cancer care, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Complement 1 is a health technology company dedicated to transforming cancer care through lifestyle medicine. Founded in 2024, Complement 1 has developed the first clinically validated, tech-enabled lifestyle program with daily 1:1 dedicated CoActive Coaching for cancer patients, survivors, and those at high risk. By combining personalized coaching with evidence-based interventions in physical activity, nutrition, and somatic practices, Complement 1 helps patients improve outcomes and quality of life while reducing costs by up to 30% for employers, providers, and insurers. Backed by leading oncologists and scientific research, Complement 1’s platform integrates seamlessly with conventional oncology care to deliver better outcomes and empower patients in their healing journey. The company is headquartered in the U.S. with a mission to make effective, holistic cancer care accessible to all. For more information, visit complement1.com.

