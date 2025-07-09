Companion Animal Arthritis Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 7.8 Billion by 2032 -Coherent Market Insights

According to a latest report by Coherent Market Insights, the global Companion Animal Arthritis Market size is expected to reach US$ 7.8 Bn by 2032, from US$ 4.67 Bn in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Arthritis is a common health issue in aging pets, particularly dogs and cats, leading to joint inflammation, pain, and reduced mobility. A variety of treatment options are available to help manage these symptoms. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are typically the first line of treatment, with medications like carprofen, deracoxib, and meloxicam commonly prescribed to reduce pain and inflammation, either orally or through injections. In addition to medications, some pets benefit from nutritional supplements. Glucosamine and chondroitin, taken regularly, are believed to support joint health by promoting cartilage repair and improving joint function.

Global Companion Animal Arthritis Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global companion animal arthritis market size is expected to reach USD 4.67 Bn in 2025 and USD 7.8 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6%.

By animal type, dogs segment is anticipated to account for nearly two-fifths of the global companion animal arthritis market share in 2025.

North America is likely to retain its market dominance, holding a prominent share of 35.7% in 2025.

With a projected market share of over one-fourth in 2025, Asia Pacific remains the second leading market for companion animal arthritis treatments.

Europe companion animal arthritis market is expected to witness fastest growth during the assessment period. This is due to increasing pet adoption and growing awareness of joint health in animals across nations like the United Kingdom and France.

Rising Arthritis Prevalence in Companion Animals Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest companion animal arthritis market analysis offers insights into major factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing incidence of arthritis in companion animals.

In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the cases of arthritis, and the trend will likely continue during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the aging pet population and increasing rates of obesity in pets.

According to an article published in the National Library of Medicine, osteoarthritis affects about 20% of all adult dogs. This surge in arthritis among pets is expected to drive demand for companion animal arthritis treatments.

High Treatment Costs Limiting Market Growth

The global companion animal arthritis market outlook indicates steady future growth. However, high cost of treatment poses a big challenge to widespread market expansion.

Arthritis diagnosis and long-term treatment can be expensive, especially for pet owners with lower incomes. This cost factor may reduce companion animal arthritis market demand during the projection period.

Rising Pet Ownership and Humanization Trend Creating Growth Opportunities

The global rate of pet ownership is steadily increasing, with more pet owners viewing their animals as family members. This growing trend of pet humanization is driving increased spending on pet health and wellness, including the management of chronic conditions like arthritis. As a result, demand for effective arthritis treatments for companion animals is rising, creating significant growth opportunities for companion animal arthritis companies.

Emerging Companion Animal Arthritis Market Trends

Rising popularity of joint supplements is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. Pet owners are increasingly turning to dietary supplements like glucosamine and omega-3 fatty acids to manage arthritis symptoms in companion animals. This trend is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of companion animal arthritis therapeutics.

Expansion of pet insurance policies that cover arthritis treatment, especially in developed nations, is also contributing to sales growth. These policies are reducing financial burden of pet owners, encouraging them to seek proper treatment for their companion animals.

Ongoing advancements in veterinary medicine are expected to provide a strong impetus for companion animal arthritis market growth. Leading industry players are focusing on developing advanced regenerative therapies like stem cell therapy and disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs) to manage arthritis in pets more effectively.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are gaining immense traction in the market due to their high efficacy. They offer targeted pain relief by neutralizing nerve growth factor. Rising adoption of monoclonal antibody-based treatments for managing arthritis in companion animals will play a key role in boosting overall companion animal arthritis market value.

Analyst’s View

“The global companion animal arthritis industry is poised for rapid expansion, owing to increasing pet ownership, rising prevalence of arthritis in companion animals, and growing trend of pet humanization,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Companion Animal Arthritis Market

Event Description and Impact Surge in Post-COVID Pet Adoptions Now Leading to Aging Pet Population Description : Many pets adopted during COVID are now entering middle age and showing early signs of joint degeneration. Impact: This demographic shift is increasing demand for early-stage arthritis interventions, including NSAIDs, joint supplements, weight management, and physical therapy. Rising Veterinary Healthcare Expenditure in North America and Western Europe Description: Pet parents are spending more per visit, with wellness-focused owners driving demand for advanced diagnostics and chronic care management.

Impact: This will likely boost demand for diagnostic tools like digital radiography and ultrasound, and support market growth for higher-margin therapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), regenerative therapies, and long-acting analgesics. Recent FDA Approval of Librela™ (bedinvetmab) for Dog Description : Zoetis’ Librela gained major traction in the U.S., being the first monoclonal antibody specifically approved for canine osteoarthritis pain. Impact : This milestone signals a shift toward targeted biologics, spurring R&D competition in next-gen arthritis therapies for both dogs and cats.



Competitor Insights

Key companies in companion animal arthritis market report include:

- NexGen Pharmaceuticals

- Eltech K-Laser s.r.l

- Vetoquinol

- Zoetis

- Norbrook

- Elanco

- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

- Virbac

- Virbac

- Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

- Ceva

Key Developments

In February 2025, Zoetis Inc. updated the U.S. label for Librela (bedinvetmab injection), an effective treatment to control canine osteoarthritis (OA) pain. The company is confident in Librela’s safety and effectiveness and will immediately implement the updated label to support vets and pet owners.

In January 2025, Virbac, in collaboration with Emmyon Inc., launched URSOLYX Soft Chews for canine. This supplement is specifically formulated to enhance muscle function and strength in dogs that are aging, active, or recovering.

In July 2024, Dechra Pharmaceuticals announced plans to acquire Invetx Inc. The move was aimed at boosting the company’s monoclonal antibody therapeutics pipeline for chronic conditions in dogs and cats, including areas like atopic dermatitis and osteoarthritis.

Global Companion animal arthritis Market Detailed Segmentation:

By Animal Type

Dogs



Cats



Others

By Indication

Osteoarthritis



Other Arthritis

By Treatment

Medication



NSAIDs





Monoclonal Antibodies





Others Medications



Supplements



Other Treatment

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics



Retail Pharmacies



Online Stores



Others

By Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East



Africa

