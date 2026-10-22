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Collegium to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 5, 2026

October 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

STOUGHTON, Mass., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people living with serious and often misunderstood conditions, today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Thursday November 5, 2026. Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Information 
To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q3 2026 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium Pharmaceutical is a dynamic biopharmaceutical company delivering medicines with formulation and delivery innovation for people living with complex central nervous system (CNS) and pain conditions.  Collegium has spent more than a decade proving that responsible stewardship and bold, science-backed approaches can redefine what treatment looks like in categories too often shaped by complexity and misconceptions.    

With a portfolio of differentiated ADHD medications, anchored by JORNAY PM® (methylphenidate HCl) CII and AZSTARYS® (serdexmethylphenidate and dexmethylphenidate) CII, and an established leadership position in responsible pain management, Collegium leads with the scientific rigor and commercial expertise to deliver treatment options around how people live their lives.  

For more information, please visit collegiumpharma.com or find us on LinkedIn.   

Investor Contacts:
Ian Karp
Head of Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Jessica Cotrone
Senior Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@collegiumpharma.com


Massachusetts Earnings
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