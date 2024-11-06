Cold Laser Therapy Market to hit US$ 161.3 Million by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cold laser therapy market is estimated to be valued at USD 118.1 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 161.3 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Growing applications of cold laser therapy in areas such as orthopedics, dermatology, dentistry drives market growth. It helps in treating chronic pain, wound healing, edema, muscle and joint pain. Non-invasive nature and absence of side effects also drives growth of cold laser therapy market. It helps in aesthetics applications to reduce wrinkles, scarring, and treat skin conditions.

Market Trends

Multi-wavelength cold laser therapy is a key trend driving market growth. Multi-wavelength therapy involves the use of multiple laser wavelengths and sources. It can boost microcirculation and cell metabolism more effectively. Another trend gaining traction is at-home use of cold laser therapy devices. This is due to self-administrable and easily accessible nature of these devices.

Cold Laser Therapy Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $118.1 million Estimated Value by 2031 $161.3 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Device Type, By Laser Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising patient preference for non-invasive treatment procedures • Growing applications across therapeutic areas Restraints & Challenges • Lack of adequate reimbursement policies • Preference for conventional therapy methods

Market Opportunities

The pain management application segment is expected to dominate cold laser therapy market. This is due to non-invasive nature and no side effects property of cold laser therapy. The wound healing segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is due to rising instances of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers globally.

Key Market Takeaways

The global cold laser therapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic pain.

On the basis of device type, handheld devices segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to convenience of use and portability.

On the basis of laser type, continuous laser segment holds the major market share. This is due to its ability to treat large areas of the body.

On the basis of application, pain management segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is due to high success rate in reducing acute and chronic pain.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to growing geriatric population, and availability of reimbursement in the region.

Competitor Insights

- Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

- Erchonia Corporation

- LiteCure

- Multi Radiance Medical

- bioLifgt technologies

- Shenzhen Sinoriko technology Co.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Acclaro Corporation launched revolutionary UltraClear system. Ultraclear system provides no downtime, painless therapy for skin disorders.

In December 2020, DJO, LLC announced acquisition of LiteCure, LLC. The acquisition allowed DJO to expand its product portfolio in laser therapy.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Device Type:

Handheld Devices



Trolley Mounted Devices

By Laser Type:

Continuous Laser



Pulse Laser



Combination

By Application:

Pain Management



Wound Healing



Skin Rejuvenation



Inflammation



Others

By End User:

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Homecare Settings



Others

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

