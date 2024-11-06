Cold Laser Therapy Market to hit US$ 161.3 Million by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

Growing applications of cold laser therapy in areas such as orthopedics, dermatology, dentistry drives market growth. It helps in treating chronic pain, wound healing, edema, muscle and joint pain. Non-invasive nature and absence of side effects also drives growth of cold laser therapy market. It helps in aesthetics applications to reduce wrinkles, scarring, and treat skin conditions.
Market Trends
Multi-wavelength cold laser therapy is a key trend driving market growth. Multi-wavelength therapy involves the use of multiple laser wavelengths and sources. It can boost microcirculation and cell metabolism more effectively. Another trend gaining traction is at-home use of cold laser therapy devices. This is due to self-administrable and easily accessible nature of these devices.
Cold Laser Therapy Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Revenue in 2024
|
$118.1 million
|
Estimated Value by 2031
|
$161.3 million
|
Growth Rate
|
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%
|
Historical Data
|
2019–2023
|
Forecast Period
|
2024–2031
|
Forecast Units
|
Value (USD Million/Billion)
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By Device Type, By Laser Type, By Application, By End User
|
Geographies Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
|
Growth Drivers
|
• Rising patient preference for non-invasive treatment procedures
• Growing applications across therapeutic areas
|
Restraints & Challenges
|
• Lack of adequate reimbursement policies
• Preference for conventional therapy methods
Market Opportunities
The pain management application segment is expected to dominate cold laser therapy market. This is due to non-invasive nature and no side effects property of cold laser therapy. The wound healing segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is due to rising instances of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers globally.
Key Market Takeaways
The global cold laser therapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic pain.
On the basis of device type, handheld devices segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to convenience of use and portability.
On the basis of laser type, continuous laser segment holds the major market share. This is due to its ability to treat large areas of the body.
On the basis of application, pain management segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is due to high success rate in reducing acute and chronic pain.
North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to growing geriatric population, and availability of reimbursement in the region.
Competitor Insights
- Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH
- Erchonia Corporation
- LiteCure
- Multi Radiance Medical
- bioLifgt technologies
- Shenzhen Sinoriko technology Co.
Recent Developments
In April 2022, Acclaro Corporation launched revolutionary UltraClear system. Ultraclear system provides no downtime, painless therapy for skin disorders.
In December 2020, DJO, LLC announced acquisition of LiteCure, LLC. The acquisition allowed DJO to expand its product portfolio in laser therapy.
Detailed Segmentation-
By Device Type:
- Handheld Devices
- Trolley Mounted Devices
By Laser Type:
- Continuous Laser
- Pulse Laser
- Combination
By Application:
- Pain Management
- Wound Healing
- Skin Rejuvenation
- Inflammation
- Others
By End User:
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Homecare Settings
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Central Africa
