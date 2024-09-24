Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Accompany Utah Governor and WTC Utah on Trade Mission to South Korea and Japan

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced Company representatives will be accompanying Utah Governor Cox and the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, as part of the latest World Trade Center (WTC) Utah trade mission to South Korea and Japan from September 24-October 5.

Co-Dx will join the delegation for life sciences and innovation, aiming to expand its international relationships. The company announced the creation of a joint venture in India in 2017 called CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. and has also developed a robust portfolio of distributors, partners and customers in more than 50 countries during the pandemic years when Co-Diagnostics distributed millions of COVID-19 PCR tests globally. The WTC trade mission comes as Co-Dx is strengthening global relationships in preparation for introducing a new PCR diagnostic platform designed for at-home and point-of-care use.

The itinerary for the trip includes visits with industry leaders in a region of the world that the Company anticipates playing a role in its future.

“Building a global network of relationships is vital as we advance our mission of improving access to care for patients around the world, increasing the availability and accessibility of high-quality PCR diagnostics,” said Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. “We are pleased to be part of this prestigious trade mission and to help further Utah’s goals while advancing our own important initiatives.”

World Trade Center Utah is the official international business promotion organization for the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity in the State of Utah and conducts frequent trade missions around the world, connecting Utah business to global resources.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., acorporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company’s technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

