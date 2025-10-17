Co-Diagnostics Announces Development of Proprietary Sample Prep Instrument for PoC Testing

New device has the potential to help empower decentralized PCR testing in nearly 30,000 primary health centers across India, advancing efforts to improve availability of life-saving TB diagnostics

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today the development of a proprietary sample preparation instrument designed to streamline and simplify the workflow for its point-of-care (PoC) Co-Dx PCR Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (MTB) Test*.

The new instrument has been engineered to deliver a low-cost, user-friendly solution for sample processing in resource-limited PoC and near-PoC settings, supporting both sputum and the novel tongue swab sample collection used in the Company's upcoming MTB test, which is expected to begin clinical evaluations in India before year-end. The single-button operation and no need for measurement or dispensing tools enable rapid sample prep with minimal training, while incorporating a built-in safety feature to inactivate live organisms in the sample and help protect test operators.

"While tuberculosis ranks as the deadliest infectious disease in the world, it is treatable and curable if diagnosed. Decentralizing PCR out of the roughly 1,000 district hospitals and making the technology available to the nearly 30,000 primary health centers currently performing microscopy is among the most significant transitions for the tuberculosis testing landscape in India," explained Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics. "As we have previously discussed, a limiting factor for real-time PCR TB diagnostics at the point-of-care has been preparing the patient's sample for the PCR process, making the genetic material of the TB bacterium accessible to PCR primers, while ensuring workflow simplicity and operator safety. Sample extraction performed in centralized labs for higher-throughput PCR tests has historically also been costly and time-consuming."

Mr. Egan continued, "The new instrument will allow us to meet our high standards for performance, cost-efficiency, safety, and ease-of-use, all while keeping production costs low and strengthening our ties with our existing manufacturing partnerships in India. We believe that the new device is also a step towards affordable preparation of other sample types at the point-of-care, creating opportunities to expand into blood-borne pathogens and representing a major step forward in our mission to make PCR testing more accessible worldwide, especially in challenging environments with the most pressing need for affordable life-saving diagnostics."

Systronics, a subsidiary of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited (ASE Group) and sister company of Synbiotics Ltd (the Company's partner in its Indian JV CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.), is anticipated to be the Company's manufacturing partner for the instrument, allowing the device to qualify for the advantages of goods manufactured under the "Make in India" initiative.

