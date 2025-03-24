Cliniphai Creates AI-Powered Clinical Trial Localization and Translation Technology of the Future Designed for the Life Sciences Industry

Great Falls, Montana and Kyiv, Ukraine (March 20, 2025) – Cliniphai, an AI Agent and Framework platform purpose-built to solve complex challenges in life sciences, today announces the launch of Athena, an AI-driven clinical localization and translation workbench designed specifically for the life sciences, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries. Unlike standard translation engines, Athena provides an adaptive, guided, and fully transparent process to provide high-quality, regulatory-compliant translations that enhance both speed and accuracy.

Built to meet the needs of eCOA providers, clinical trial site and recruitment organizations, and clinical research organizations (CROs), Athena serves as a best-in-class AI-powered workbench that combines multiple large language models (LLMs). Athena maintains human-in-the-loop control to ensure the highest translation quality in a guided, not automated experience.

“My partners and I set out to build a tool that we needed – that our industry needs – to truly solve the challenges of clinical translation and localization,” said Jason Martin, MS, MBA, Chairman and Co-Founder at Cliniphai. “Athena is our answer. This is the only workbench of its kind that is designed to empower expert translators with AI-driven support, guided parsing, and full workflow automation. You can’t rely solely on machines in the life sciences industry, but with Athena, we are making it easier to achieve accuracy, consistency, and compliance at an unexpected pace.”

Key Differentiators That Set Athena Apart

Athena by Cliniphai combines AI-driven efficiency with human expertise, delivering a guided, adaptive, and compliance-focused translation experience tailored for life sciences. Key differentiators include the following:

● Adaptive and Context-Aware Translations: Athena understands dialects, terminology, and context, and it gives users the ability to add instructions, choose available dialects, simplify language, and maintain consistency across large-scale projects.

● Auto-Review: Athena automates the guidance and management process, maintaining tone, terminology, and compliance.

● Accelerated Rescue Translations: Athena is designed to compress timelines and handle high-stakes, large-scale translation projects on tight turnarounds.

● Best-in-Class Service: Built with clever integration of proprietary AI-enabled services on top of industry leading workflow management, Athena can operate with scale to ensure smooth project handling, customer support, and compliance.

● Powered by Real-World Expertise: Cliniphai has built deep operational experience across clinical studies and is working with trusted partners that have spent decades ensuring linguistic accuracy in life sciences.

● Seamless API Integration: Fully accessible via API, Cliniphai allowing life sciences companies to integrate Athena directly into their existing platforms, workflows, and regulatory processes.

● On-Premise Deployment for Maximum Security: Athena can be installed directly within your organization’s infrastructure, allowing you to maintain complete control over data, eliminate external communication delays, and integrate seamlessly with your existing workflows and processes.

A new standard for translations

Cliniphai’s globally-located team speaks more than 10 languages in-house, bringing a global perspective to clinical and regulatory translation challenges. Additionally, the company’s 17-person development team is actively refining the software development lifecycle and using AI, combined with the proper scientific acumen, to exceed industry expectations.

“Poor translations have led to millions in lawsuits in our industry, and Cliniphai is committed to ensuring this never happens to its customers. No matter the translation or localization need, it shouldn’t be a slow, painful process. So far, the feedback from our testing group has been very positive,” added Vladimir Mats, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder, Cliniphai. “Our goal from day one was to redefine clinical translation and localization workflows for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, and today it becomes a reality.”

Martin added, “The team explored multiple entry points as an AI Agent and Framework platform purpose-built to solve complex challenges in life sciences, and after various prototypes, we decided to build translation and localization first. This is simply the beginning, and Cliniphai’s future is very bright.”

Ask for a demonstration of Athena by Cliniphai at www.cliniphai.com.

About Cliniphai

Cliniphai is an AI Agent and Framework platform purpose-built to solve complex challenges in life sciences that accelerates innovation, streamlines operations, and enables smarter decision-making across the entire value chain. The company’s flagship platform, Athena, is an AI-powered clinical translation and localization tool focused on delivering secure, compliant, and high-quality solutions for life sciences. Founded by industry veterans in clinical trial execution, technology development, and regulatory compliance, Cliniphai is redefining how organizations approach AI in life sciences—without compromising accuracy, security, or compliance. For more information, visit: https://www.cliniphai.com/.

