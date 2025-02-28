SUBSCRIBE
Clinical Trial Technology and Services Market Size to Hit USD 110.48 Billion by 2034

February 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

The global clinical trial technology and services market size was valued at USD 26.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 110.48 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 15.5% from 2025 to 2034. Increasing adoption of digital health technologies is the key factor driving market growth. Also, stringent regulatory frameworks coupled with the rising complexity of clinical trials can fuel market growth further.

Clinical Trial Technology and Services Market Key Takeaways:

·         The data collection and analytics segment held the largest revenue share of 66.54% in 2024.

·         The trial management segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

·         The phase III segment held the largest revenue share of 53.39% in 2024

·         The phase I segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period.

·         The healthcare companies segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 44.0% in 2024.

·         The healthcare providers’ segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

·         North America's clinical trial technology and services industry is driven by advanced technological innovations and the increasing complexity of clinical trials.

The clinical trial technology and services market is witnessing major growth contributed by the partnerships, collaborations, and mergers among major market players and the increasing incidence of infectious diseases across the globe. There are various major trends revolutionizing the market growth such as technological innovations like, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics are revolutionizing clinical trial management. These technologies enable more accurate patient matching by processing large amounts of data.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the market is growing R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms on developing advanced clinical trial technology. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of virus outbreaks and chronic diseases can contribute to the market expansion further.

AI optimizes clinical trials by streamlining protocol design, processing big datasets, and predicting outcomes. It can also aid participant recruitment by comparing eligible patients to trials. Furthermore, AI can improve safety monitoring with time-to-time alerts for unfortunate events. It can also enhance data management efficiency and backed decision-making with innovative predictive models.

Market Trends

·         High Investment to Develop Medical Infrastructure: The increasing burden of chronic and infectious diseases, the surge in research and development investment of pharmaceutical firms, and the increasing demand for clinical trials in developing countries are the latest market trends driving the market growth.

·         Growing Number of CRO Providing Services: CROs have witnessed substantial growth due to increasing R&D expenditure and the growing focus of pharmaceutical companies on decreasing costs. Also, a partnership between CROs and biopharmaceuticals is expected to drive market growth soon.

Clinical Trial Technology and Services Market Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2025

USD 30.20 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2034

USD 110.48 Billion

Growth rate

CAGR of 15.5% from 2025 to 2034

Actual Data

2018 - 2024

Forecast period

2025 - 2034

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered

Technology solutions, Clinical Trials Phases, End use, Region

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Country scope

U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; Spain; France; Italy; Sweden; Denmark; Norway; Asia Pacific; Japan; China; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Latin America; Brazil; Argentina; Middle East & Africa; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE

Key companies profiled

IQVIA, Inc., Medidata (Dassault Systèmes), Oracle, DATATRAK International, Inc., Veeva Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cognizant, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Optum Inc.Aris Global LLC, Clinevo Technologies, MasterControl Solutions, Inc., Ennov, Accenture, IBM, Capgemini, Clinquest Group B.V., (Linical Americas), Medidata Solutions, Inc., Calyx, ICON PLC, PPD, Inc. (Acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.), McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Customization scope

Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Segment Insights

By Technology Solutions Insights

The data collection and analytics segment held the largest revenue share of 66.54% in 2024. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the increasing need for precise and real-time insights along with the rising complexity of clinical trials. In addition, electronic data capture improves data quality, decreases errors, and expedites analysis, fuelling market expansion further.

The trial management segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be credited to the growing demand for real-time monitoring and increasing requirements for automated, centralized, systems to manage recruitment, scheduling, and other tasks. These solutions offer better oversight, ensuring efficient and effective clinical trials.

By Clinical Trial Phases Insights

The phase III segment held the largest revenue share of 53.39% in 2024. The dominance of the segment can be linked to the crucial role of these trials in determining the efficacy and safety of new treatments. The segment's drivers include the increasing complexity of trials, raised investment in drug development, and the growing need for rapid market access. These technologies also help to decrease costs and optimize trial operations.

The phase I segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by rising investment in drug development coupled with the increasing need for sophisticated safety assessments. Moreover, innovations in biomarker technologies and a surge in, patient-centric approaches can fuel Segment's growth soon.

By End Use Insights

The healthcare companies segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 44.0% in 2024. The dominance of the segment is owing to the healthcare companies' substantial involvement in drug development and clinical research. Additionally, these companies highly depend on clinical trial matching software to decrease trial costs and optimize patient recruitment ensuring regulatory compliance.

A blue pie chart with numbers and text AI-generated content may be incorrect.

The healthcare providers segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period. The growth of the segment is due to the rising adoption of digital solutions, increasing clinical trial difficulties, and the need for enhanced data management and patient recruitment. Research institutions, hospitals, and specialty clinics are integrating innovative technology solutions to improve trial efficiency.

Advanced Technological Innovation: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America dominated the clinical trial technology and services market of 44.0%  in 2024. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the ongoing technological innovations in clinical trials along with the rising complexity of clinical trials. Also, the region's developed healthcare infrastructure encourages the adoption of advanced digital solutions that enhance trial efficiency.

A blue pie chart with numbers and text AI-generated content may be incorrect.

The U.S. Clinical Trial Technology and Services Market Trends

In the North American region, the U.S. led the market owing to the growing demand for more efficient and faster clinical trial processes. The FDA promotes advancements in patient recruitment and clinical trial design boosting the development of digital options for trial matching.

·         In June 2024, IQVIA announced the launch of One Home for Sites™, a new technology platform that acts as a single sign-on and a single dashboard for the key systems and tasks a clinical research site needs to perform across all of the clinical trials it is conducting.

 Increasing Adoption of Digital Tools: Asian Countries to Boom

 Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be credited to the increasing adoption of digital tools, especially ML and AI, to optimize data management and patient recruitment in clinical trials. Furthermore, many countries in the region are deploying supportive regulatory policies that comply with international standards, driving market growth in the region soon.

Clinical Trial Technology and Services Market Top Companies

·         IQVIA Holding Inc

·         Icon PLC

·         WuXi AppTec

·         LapCorp

·         Alcura

·         Parexel International

·         Charles River Laboratories

·         Eurofins Scientific SE

·         F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

·         Novo Nordisk A/S

·         Eli Lilly and Company

Clinical Trial Technology and Services Market Recent Developments

·         In October 2024, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) teamed up with SparkCures to offer myeloma patients and caregivers a personalized service that helps them find clinical trials based on diagnosis, treatment history, and individual preferences.

·         In April 2024, Parexel partnered with Palantir Technologies Inc. to leverage AI for accelerating & enhancing the delivery of effective and safe clinical trials for global biopharmaceutical clients. The partnership facilitates enhanced clinical trial processes and expands the capabilities of Paraxel in advanced analytics, RWE, and Health Outcomes.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the clinical trial technology and services market

By Technology Solutions

·         Technology Solutions

o   Trial Launch

o   Patient and Site Recruitment Solutions

o   Trial and Protocol Design Solutions

o   Trial Management

o   Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

o   Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM/IRT/IWSM)

o   Compliance/ETMF

o   Safety/Pharmacovigilance (PV)

o   Data Collection and Analytics

o   Interoperability/Connectivity Solutions

o   Electronic Data Capture (EDC)/Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePRO)/Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)/eSource

o   Clinical Analytics

o   Real-World Evidence (RWE)

o   Patient Engagement

o   AI Integration Solutions

·         Services

o   Site & Patient Recruitment Services (AI-driven recruitment strategies, decentralized trial solutions)

o   Training & Support Services (CTMS training, pharmacovigilance education, protocol compliance)

o   Consulting (Integration of real-world data into clinical trials, Guidance on compliance with FDA, EMA, and other regulatory agencies)

o   Others

By Clinical Trial Phases

·         Phase I

·         Phase II

·         Phase III

·         Phase IV

By End Use

·         Healthcare Companies

o   Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

o   Medical Device Firms

o   CROs

·         Healthcare Providers

·         Healthcare Payers

·         Others

By Regional

·         North America

·         Europe

·         Asia Pacific

·         Latin America

·         Middle East and Africa (MEA)

