Clinical Genomics Market Surges in 2025 with NABL-Accredited Molecular Labs and AI-Integrated Platforms

The global clinical genomics market is valued at approximately US$1.06 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise to US$1.25 billion in 2025. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach around US$5.34 billion by 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 17.54% from 2025 to 2034.

Growing instances of genetic diseases and cancer, advancements in genomic technologies, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), and rising demand for precision medicine are driving the global clinical genomics market. Furthermore, boosting awareness about the advantages of genomic testing among patients and healthcare providers is accelerating the market growth. It mainly encompasses early disease detection, better treatment selection, and enhanced patient outcomes. Besides this, government initiatives and escalated investments in genomic research and development are propelling the further market expansion.

Clinical Genomics Market Highlights:

• The clinical genomics sector is pushing the market to USD 1.06 billion in 2024.

• Long-term projections show a USD 5.34 billion valuation by 2034.

• Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 17.54% between 2025 to 2034.

• North America led the global clinical genomics market share in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the projected period.

• By test type, the diagnostic testing segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

• By test type, the genetic testing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By method type, the biochemical tests segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

• By method type, the molecular tests segment is expected to be the fastest growing during 2025-2034.

• By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment held the dominating revenue share of the global clinical genomics market in 2024.

• By end user, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to grow fastest in the upcoming years.

Market Overview

Clinical genomics is a branch of genomics in which information from an individual patient's genome is used to inform clinical decision-making. Primarily, this clinical genomics market is fueled by the increasing cases of cancer, genetic diseases, and infectious conditions that need advanced genomic analysis for diagnosis and prognosis, and treatment, along with advancements in technologies, including NGS, long-read sequencing, and CRISPR, are providing cost-effective, rapid, and accessible solutions. As well as Integrating AI with genomics is a major emerging trend that can boost research activities and enhance diagnostics.

Widespread Applications in Diagnostics and Drug Development: Major Potential

Clinical genomics has various opportunities across the globe, including its high use to diagnose different conditions like genetic disorders, cancer, infectious diseases, and prenatal conditions. Along with this, in the drug discovery and development area, it helps to determine drug targets, estimate drug responses, and develop novel drug candidates. Clinical-based genomics supports to analysis individual's genome, and clinicians can choose the highly efficacious and safe medications and therapies, which further enhance the development of personalized medicine.

Accelerating Expenditure on Technology and Infrastructure: Major Limitation

In the clinical genomics market, for the settings and maintenance of genomic facilities, major investments are needed in specialized reagents and bioinformatics infrastructure, which is generating limitations for smaller institutions and healthcare facilities. Also, a shortage of skilled professionals in areas including bioinformatics, data analysis, and interpretation creates a barrier to market expansion.

The Clinical Genomics Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market with the biggest revenue share in 2024. The respective market is driven by the growing incidence of chronic and inherited diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders, which increasingly demand advanced diagnostic and treatment solutions offered by clinical genomics. Also, this region is advancing NGS technology with cost-effective and accessible solutions, allowing large-scale genomic studies and fueling its adoption in clinical settings for diagnostics and research.

The most influential country in North America is the US, which is widely adopting personalized medicine by detecting genetic markers that indicate disease risks, supporting treatment decisions, due to the major role of clinical genomics in these results in the development of targeted therapies. Besides this, NIH's funding for genomic research is significantly contributing to the clinical genomics market growth.

Whereas, Canada is stepping towards awareness among healthcare professionals and the public about adoption and greater application of genomics which resulting in raised demand for genomic services in hospitals and clinics. As well as the Canadian government is increasingly investing in genomic research and infrastructure, such as the Canadian Genomics Strategy, which is driving the ultimate market growth.

The Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Grow at a Rapid CAGR During the Forecast Period

Rising different health concerns like genetic disorders, heart diseases, diabetes, and infectious diseases such as COVID-19 are widely demanding highly effective and safe personalized therapies ASAP. This demand is resulting in the fastest clinical genomics market growth. As well as ASAP is developing less expensive NGS technology for more approachable to various laboratories and research institutions.

Mainly, China is experiencing major growth due to the rising adoption of biotechnologies in various aspects of health, also they are putting efforts to develop innovative therapies for genetic disorders. Also, the Chinese government is emphasizing boosting awareness about health concerns and funding for R&D in biology collaborations with different biopharmaceutical and bioinformatics companies.

Whereas India has numerous opportunities in clinical genomics, as the number of cases is increasing. Also, India is greatly adopting novel technologies like NGS and CRISPR to develop patient-based, tailored medicines for genetic concerns, diabetes, and heart diseases.

Recent Updates of ASAP Countries

Company or Country Recent Updates China (February 2025) Launched an AI model, PUMCH-GENESIS, to diagnose rare diseases. Japan’s ELECOM (February 2025) MediBuddy partnered with Japan’s ELECOM to launch Smart Health IoT Devices in India. India (February 2025) IIT Madras unveiled a public access cancer genome database to support cancer research, drug discovery in India. Japan (January 2025) Taiwan's advanced genomics and cancer precision medicine collaborated to launch a bladder cancer screening test in Japan. ACT Genomics (July 2024) ACT Genomics and LSI Medience signed an MOU to form a partnership and collaborate in the Japanese market.

The Clinical Genomics Market Segmentation Analysis

By test type analysis

The diagnostic testing segment dominated the market in 2024. Major impacting factor is rising cases of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders which demand for early and precise diagnosis is critical for effective management and treatment of these conditions, making genomic testing an essential tool and accelerating demand for diagnostic testing.

Whereas the genetic testing segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034. The growing development of faster and affordable sequencing techniques like NGS for complete genomes or specific gene panels is fueling demand for applications of genetic testing. As well as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology supports as a consistent and vital tool for genetic testing segment growth.

By method type analysis

The biochemical tests segment was dominant in the clinical genomics market in 2024. Applications of biochemical tests are vital in the identification of genetic and metabolic concerns in newborns, enabling prior intervention and management is a major driver of this segment's growth. Also, these tests enhance timely treatments and optimize patient results, along with their cost-effectiveness property over some advanced genomic techniques, making them a preferred choice for a large-scale screening process.

On the other hand, the molecular tests segment is predicted to register the fastest growth in the upcoming years. Groundbreaking technologies such as PCR, NGS, and point-of-care testing have enhanced the capabilities and uses of molecular tests by allowing more accurate and robust testing is propelling the segment and market expansion. Molecular tests are also playing a major role in the development of precision medicine by detecting specific genetic markers.

By end-user analysis

The hospitals & clinics segment led the global clinical genomics market in 2024. However, hospitals and clinics possess the integration of genomic testing into routine care, such as hereditary cancer screening, pharmacogenomics, rapid sequencing in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and oncology centers. Along with improved healthcare facilities and government support is boosting the segment expansion.

The academic and research institutes segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Primarily, both the government and private sectors are investing increasingly in genomic research, allowing important financial support to academic and research institutions. Besides this, these institutions are employing genomics services to study gene structure, function, and variations, resulting in discoveries and advancements in healthcare.

Top 10 Companies and Their Contributions to the Market

Company Latest Contribution / Offering Illumina, Inc. Continues to power precision medicine with its global NGS platforms and actively supports comprehensive genomic profiling for research and diagnostics. Quest Diagnostics Expands precision oncology with its Haystack MRD liquid biopsy and Alzheimer’s blood biomarkers p‑tau217/p‑tau181 tests. PerkinElmer, Inc. Drives high-throughput clinical genomics via automated assay systems used in major diagnostic laboratories worldwide. Eurofins Scientific SE Delivers large-scale NGS and bioinformatics services through Eurofins Genomics to thousands of clients globally. Rosetta Genomics Ltd. Leads in miRNA-based diagnostics for lung and other cancers, offering assays for clinical decision support. NeoGenomics Inc. Debuted the PanTracer tumor profiling suite and Paletrra spatial‑proteomics platform at ASCO 2025 for advanced cancer diagnostics. Invitae Corporation Strengthens its focus on hereditary and reproductive testing under the pending LabCorp acquisition. Foundation Medicine, Inc. Supports precision oncology through its comprehensive genomic profiling assays integrated into partner workflows. Genomic Health, Inc. Exact Sciences continues to deliver Oncotype DX breast‑cancer recurrence testing across diverse populations. Natera, Inc. Presented ASCO 2025 data highlighting pan-cancer Signatera MRD sensitivity at 94% and specificity at 100%, and expanded soft‑tissue sarcoma validation.

Clinical Genomics Market Companies:

• Illumina, Inc.

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Rosetta Genomics Ltd.

• NeoGenomics Inc.

• Invitae Corporation

• Foundation Medicine, Inc.

• Genomic Health, Inc.

• Natera, Inc.

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

• Clinical Genomics Pty Ltd.

• OPKO Health, Inc.

• 23andMe, Inc.

• Centogene AG

• Gene by Gene, Ltd.

• Iverson Genetic Diagnostics, Inc.

• GenomeDx Biosciences, Inc.

• PathGroup

• Veritas Genetics

• Personalis, Inc.

• MedGenome

• Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Retrogen, Inc.

• Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In April 2025, Fortis Healthcare, a healthcare company, launched the Genomic Medicine Institute in India.

• In April 2025, Natera, Inc., a leading player in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, announced that its ultra-sensitive Signatera Genome assay is widely available to physicians in the United States.

• In April 2025, Exact Sciences, a major provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, launched Oncodetect, an innovative test designed to detect molecular residual disease (MRD) across multiple solid tumors.

• In February 2025, GeneDx, a genetic testing company, launched ultrarapid whole genome sequencing for critically ill infants.

• In February 2025, Strand Life Sciences unveiled a portal for rare disease diagnosis, with affordable genetic testing.

• In June 2024, Helix, a global player in genomic companies, launched a novel clinico-genomic dataset for cardiovascular, metabolic, immunology, and inflammation disorders.

Clinical Genomics Market Segmentation

By Test Type

• Diagnostic Testing

• Genetic Testing

• Newborn Screening

• Preimplantation Testing

• Prenatal Testing

• Carrier Testing

• Other Tests

By Method

• Molecular Tests

• Chromosomal Tests

• Biochemical Tests

By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Government Laboratories & Research Centres

• Academics and Research Institutes

• Other End Users

By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Thailand

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Denmark

• Norway

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Kuwait

