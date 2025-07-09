Circular Genomics Receives $250K Investment from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) to Advance First-in-Class Circular RNA Blood-Based Biomarker Tests for the Early Detection of Alzheimer’s Disease

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Genomics, Inc., a global leader in circular RNA (circRNA) biomarkers for precision neurology and psychiatry, today announced it has received a $250,000 investment from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) through its Diagnostics Accelerator (DxA) program. The funding will support further studies of Circular Genomics' circRNA blood-based biomarkers for diagnosing and predicting the progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Circular Genomics is developing the first blood-based tests that harness the potential of circRNA to enable personalized diagnosis and treatment for complex neurological and psychiatric conditions, such as AD. The investment, titled Alzheimer's Disease Specificity and Sensitivity Analyses of circRNA Blood Markers, will support research conducted in partnership with Carlos Cruchaga, PhD, Director, NeuroGenomics and Informatics Center at Washington University of Medicine in St. Louis. The project will further study the potential of circRNA biomarkers to improve the diagnosis of AD and specifically distinguish it from other dementias, helping shift diagnostic uncertainty into clarity for patients and their healthcare providers.

"We are honored to receive this investment from the ADDF as we continue to advance our suite of circRNA-based tools aimed at addressing the need for reliable diagnosis and prognosis for neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's and present several advantages over current protein-based biomarkers. Proper diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's can be challenging due to the complex nature of the disease, leading to misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, prolonging suffering for patients and their families," said Nikolaos Mellios, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Circular Genomics. "Our goal is to transform the diagnostic and treatment journey for patients —enabling earlier detection, better patient stratification, and more personalized clinical management of the disease."

Dr. Cruchaga, a renowned expert in neurogenomics and biomarker discovery, added, "CircRNA biomarkers offer an exciting and promising approach for improving diagnostic accuracy and advancing personalized care for Alzheimer's as they may present several advantages over current protein-based biomarkers. I'm looking forward to working with Circular Genomics to progress this innovative technology with the goal of improving outcomes for individuals at risk of AD through an earlier and more accurate diagnosis."

CircRNAs have been shown to play important roles in brain development, maturation, function, and aging and have been linked to many neurological and psychiatric disorders. Their abnormal expression in pathological states positions them as novel diagnostic and predictive biomarkers for numerous brain disorders. CircRNAs are mainly expressed in brains but can also be measured in blood, representing a window into overall brain health. The research will further quantify and characterize blood brain-derived circRNA biomarkers to help create best-in-class tools for predicting AD's progression and enabling a more accurate diagnosis.

"Circular Genomics' work represents the type of innovative science needed to transform how we detect and diagnose Alzheimer's disease," said Howard Fillit, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at the ADDF. "By investing in accessible and scalable biomarker technologies, such as this one, we aim to accelerate earlier and more accurate diagnosis, which is a critical step towards moving to treating Alzheimer's with precision medicine, so the right patients get the right treatments at the right time."

About Circular Genomics



Circular Genomics is the world-leading developer of circular RNA-based precision medicine tools, data and diagnostics for precision neurology and psychiatry. Leveraging exclusive licenses and pioneering technologies in circular RNA, Circular Genomics is aiming to reshape the standard of care for major depressive disorder and other neurological and psychiatric diseases such as like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Bipolar disorder. Initial products include assays to assess and tailor optimal treatment protocols for individual patients, resulting in more personalized and effective care. For additional details, please visit www.circulargenomics.com.







About the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)



Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $370 million to fund 765 Alzheimer's drug discovery programs, biomarker programs and clinical trials in 21 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

About The Diagnostic Accelerator (DxA)



The Diagnostics Accelerator, created in July 2018, is a $100 million global research initiative from partners including ADDF Co-Founder Leonard A. Lauder, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, the Dolby family, the Charles and Helen Schwab Foundation, The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, among others, to develop novel biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

This research initiative is dedicated to accelerating the development of affordable and accessible biomarkers to diagnose Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and advance the clinical development of more targeted treatments. Through translational research awards and access to consulting support from industry experts, this program will challenge, assist and fund the research community in both academia and industry to develop novel peripheral and digital biomarkers.

About the Neurogenomics and Informatics Center (NGI) at Washington University



The NGI was founded in 2020 with the goal of identifying new biomarkers, and causal and druggable targets for neurological diseases, by performing deep molecular profiling of human samples. NGI investigators use a data-driven approach and integrate multi-tissue and multi-omic data with AI/ML to understand the biological processes implicated on Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, stroke and other neurodegenerative diseases which will lead to personalize biomarkers and treatments.

