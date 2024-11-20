Chronic Pain Market worth $115.51 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global chronic pain market size is estimated to be valued at USD 72.10 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 115.51 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2031.

The chronic pain market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, and diabetes.Rapid adoption of new pain medications also contributes to market growth. Research shows that over 20% of people suffer from chronic pain globally, particularly in developed regions like North America and Europe. For example, a study published in the Journal of Pain Research in 2019 highlights that around 50 million adults in the U.S. experience chronic pain, including conditions like arthritis and fibromyalgia. This highlights the urgent need for effective pain management strategies. Additionally, there is a strong push for pharmaceutical companies to invest in the development of innovative opioid and non-opioid treatments for neuropathic and musculoskeletal pain.

Market Trends:

There is a growing preference for minimally invasive therapies in the chronic pain market. Also, Minimally invasive procedures that include nerve stimulation therapy and neurolysis are rapidly gaining popularity among both patients and healthcare providers. These techniques requires less treatment time, fewer side effects, quicker recovery.

Chronic Pain Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $72.10 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $115.51 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Indication, By Application, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases • Increasing awareness about chronic pain management Restraints & Challenges • High treatment costs • Abuse & misuse of pain medications

Virtual reality-based pain distraction techniques are becoming increasingly popular.

There is an ongoing trend of immersive VR-based solutions aimed at providing chronic pain relief. For instance, in 2018, AppliedVR collaborated with healthcare providers to develop the immersive VR program "EaseVR" for chronic pain relief. This program uses virtual reality to help patients manage chronic pain by immersing them in calming virtual environments that distract them from pain signals, effectively promoting relaxation and pain relief.

Market Opportunity:

The opioids segment is expected to hold the largest share of 40% in the chronic pain market in 2024. Opioids are commonly prescribed medications for treating various types of chronic pain as they work directly in the brain to change how the body perceives and responds to pain. Some commonly prescribed opioids for chronic pain include morphine, codeine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, and methadone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 91.8 million American adults suffer from chronic pain and 61% of those experiencing pain were prescribed opioid medications for treatment.