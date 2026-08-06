China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

TAIZHOU, China, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) (the “Company”), today announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its Class A ordinary shares, no par value per share, and Class B ordinary shares no par value per share, at a ratio of 1-for-80, effective on August 10, 2026 (the “Share Consolidation”). The Company’s Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on August 10, 2026. Upon the market opening on August 10, 2026, the Company’s Class A ordinary shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SXTC” with the new CUSIP number G2161P173.

Prior to the Share Consolidation, 105,704,077 Class A ordinary shares are issued and outstanding. As a result of the Share Consolidation, every 80 shares (or part thereof) will be combined into one (1) share, with fractional shares rounded up to the next whole share, and approximately 1,321,301 Class A ordinary shares will be issued and outstanding after the Share Consolidation. The Company is authorized to issue unlimited ordinary shares consisting of Class A ordinary shares, no par value per share, and Class B ordinary shares, no par value per share. All outstanding stock options, warrants and other rights to purchase the Company’s Class A ordinary shares will be adjusted proportionately as a result of the Share Consolidation.

Upon the effectuation of the Share Consolidation, shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. Please direct any questions to your broker or the Company's transfer agent, Transhare Corporation, by calling +1 303-662-1122.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacture, marketing and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces, which is a type of Traditional Chinese Medicine that has been processed to be ready for use. For more information, please visit www.sxtchina.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer

Email: fzhou@sxtchina.com