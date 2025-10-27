ChemDiv Extends Discovery and Early Development Partnership with Mondego Bio on Best-in-Class PTPN2 Immuno-Oncology Program

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDiv today announced the extension of its discovery and early development partnership with Mondego Bio to advance the company's best-in-class immuno-oncology program targeting PTPN2. The announcement follows Mondego Bio's successful Series A financing led by Biovance Capital with participation from OrbiMed Advisors and Torrey Pines Investment, underscoring strong momentum behind Mondego's strategy.



ChemDiv previously supported the accelerated discovery of a drug candidate by Eilean Therapeutics LLC in the U.S., which preceded the establishment of

Mondego Bio in Portugal in 2025. Leveraging rational drug design across reversible, covalent, and allosteric inhibitors, the collaboration established a differentiated selectivity profile that delivers high oral bioavailability, robust in vivo efficacy, and strong safety and tolerability—hallmarks of potentially best-in-class cancer therapeutics.

Medicinal chemistry and scale-up were led by ChemDiv's group in Germany, while pharmacology and translational biology were supported by ChemDiv facilities in the U.S. and Portugal. Together, these efforts advanced Mondego's pre-IND program, supported by its European venture capital–backed launch.

Looking ahead, ChemDiv will continue to provide:

Medicinal chemistry and discovery biology for backup series,

CMC process research and large-scale manufacturing of the lead candidate for non-GLP and GLP animal studies,

Computational and wet-lab pharmacology to accelerate clinical readiness.

These efforts build on ChemDiv's deep expertise in designing selective kinase and phosphatase inhibitors, leveraging its extensive kinase and phosphatase chemical libraries, and applying parallel lead optimization supported by AI/ML-enabled rational design, ADME/DMPK, and translational capabilities.

"We're moving fast with Mondego to translate PTPN2 biology into medicines," said Ilya Baimetov, COO and Head of Digital Platforms at ChemDiv.



"By combining our advanced rational design, medchem horsepower, and focused tool libraries with Mondego's cutting-edge immuno-oncology platform, we are advancing the next generation of phosphatase inhibitors with best-in-class potential."

About Mondego Bio



Mondego Bio, headquartered at Portugal's Biocant biotech park, is developing best-in-class PTPN2 inhibitors as a next-generation immuno-oncology strategy. The company's Series A financing was led by Biovance Capital with co-investors OrbiMed Advisors and Torrey Pines Investment.

About ChemDiv



ChemDiv is a fully integrated discovery partner from target to clinic, offering a library of over 12 million screening compounds, 2 trillion feasible chemistries for rational drug design, thousands of pre-designed chemical tool libraries, 70,000 building blocks, and a catalog of 45,000 inhibitors and drugs. Its services include custom medicinal chemistry, CMC, AI-powered CADD, computational pharmacology, lead optimization, translational biology, and clinical pharmacology support.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Farley



CEO of ChemDiv



Bfarley@chemdiv.com

https://www.chemdiv.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemdiv-extends-discovery-and-early-development-partnership-with-mondego-bio-on-best-in-class-ptpn2-immuno-oncology-program-302593824.html

SOURCE ChemDiv