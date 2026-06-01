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Change in Siegfried’s management team

June 1, 2026 | 
1 min read
Christina Del Vecchio appointed Chief Legal Officer and member of the Executive Committee



Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, appoints Christina Del Vecchio as Chief Legal Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective no later than December 1, 2026.*

Christina Del Vecchio brings extensive international legal and governance experience, including a strong US and European background, and will lead the company’s global legal organization. She most recently served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at PolyPeptide Group AG, a SIX‑listed company, where she was a member of the Executive Committee with responsibility for corporate governance, compliance, risk management, and legal oversight across global operations. Her professional background spans listed company environments, capital markets, and complex cross‑border regulatory matters.

Christina holds a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Florida. She is admitted to the New York Bar.

Christina will succeed Luca Dalla Torre, who is stepping down after 14 years of dedicated service at Siegfried to pursue another professional opportunity outside the company. Siegfried thanks Luca for his significant contributions and long‑standing commitment during his tenure.

Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer: “I am very pleased to welcome Christina to Siegfried. Christina adds broad international legal, governance and compliance expertise, with strong experience in listed company environments. At the same time, I would like to sincerely thank Luca for his significant contribution over the past 14 years. He built and developed Siegfried’s legal function and has been a trusted advisor to the company. I wish him all the best for his next professional chapter.”



*A previous version of this release stated November 1, 2026 as Christina’s start date. It has now been corrected to latest December 1, 2026.


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