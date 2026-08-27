Siegfried
At Siegfried, our Benefits & Wellbeing programs are designed to support employees’ health, financial security, and work-life balance. While specific offerings may vary by country to reflect local regulations and market practices, our approach is guided by global principles that promote wellbeing, inclusion, and a positive employee experience.
We are committed to supporting employees’ physical and mental wellbeing. Our programs aim to create a safe, healthy, and supportive working environment where employees can perform at their best.
Depending on location, offerings may include:
- Health insurance programs
- Life and disability insurance
- Mental health support initiatives
- Workplace health and safety programs
Financial wellbeing is an important part of overall employee wellbeing. Our programs are designed to support employees in building financial security throughout their careers and beyond.
Depending on location, these may include:
- Pension and retirement plans
- Risk and insurance coverage
- Financial protection programs
- Other benefits that support long-term financial stability
We recognize the importance of balancing professional responsibilities with personal life. Our programs and policies aim to provide flexibility and support employees at different stages of their lives.
Depending on location, these may include:
- Flexible working arrangements
- Family-related benefits and leave policies
- Support for different life stages and personal circumstances
- Recognition can take many forms across the organization, including formal recognition programs, awards, and everyday appreciation of outstanding contributions.
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What I enjoy most about working at Siegfried—and now DINAMIQS—is the opportunity to make a real impact. Siegfried’s culture of collaboration and support empowers its employees to take ownership and drive change. At DINAMIQS, the same spirit prevails. I love being part of a small, driven team where every contribution matters, and our work directly supports innovative therapies that have the potential to change lives.Mathias Moseberger
Quality Control Manager
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Our strength certainly lies in our ability to work benevolently between different teams. With our flexibility, we are able to put together cross-functional teams very quickly to work together to find the innovative solutions that make us so successful with our customers. I am also fortunate to be able to regularly collaborate with the other Siegfried Group sites and participate in investment projects that enable us to equip ourselves with new analytical technologies. The skills, experience and passion of our teams are a real source of inspiration and motivation for me.Marion Heckenroth
Senior DA Chemists Manager, Evionnaz
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The people here are compassionate, thoughtful, caring and a joy to see on a daily basis. I can be a bit introverted and shy when it comes to interacting with people, but I find it so easy to do so when I am at Siegfried. I look forward to coming here and working alongside my colleagues because they foster such an amazing culture here. I have built what I feel are strong connections and friendships that make the workday more engaging and fun.Nicole Nichols
Quality Control Technician