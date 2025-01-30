SUBSCRIBE
CervoMed to Present at the 8th International Lewy Body Dementia Conference

January 30, 2025 | 
BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced that topline results from the Phase 2b RewinD-LB study will be presented at the 8th International Lewy Body Dementia Conference (ILBDC), being held in Amsterdam, on January 31, 2025. The initial topline results for the Phase 2b study of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) were previously disclosed on December 10, 2024 and are available here.

Details of the ILBDC presentation are as follow:

Abstract Title: Efficacy and safety results of the RewinD-LB phase 2b clinical trial of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB)
Format: Oral Presentation
Presenter: John Alam, MD, CEO of CervoMed and Co-Principal Investigator of the RewinD-LB Study
Session Name: Symposium VIII-Therapy
Session Date and Time: Friday, January 31, 2025, 13:30pm CET / 7:30am ET

The details of the presentation will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website https://www.cervomed.com/ following the presentation.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant designed to inhibit p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that causes disease in certain major neurological disorders.

Investor Contact:
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
Investors@cervomed.com
617-430-7579

