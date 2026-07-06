CervoMed Showcases Leadership in Advancing the Treatment and Care of Dementia with Lewy Bodies at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026

Latest findings on neflamapimod to be featured in presentations demonstrating its impact on dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) disease progression, biomarkers of neurodegeneration, and basal forebrain atrophy, as well as optimal dosing strategies

CervoMed’s science to be featured in five presentations at AAIC

BOSTON, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders (CervoMed or the Company), today announced that the upcoming AAIC meeting will feature five presentations highlighting the company’s clinical science, including four on neflamapimod, its oral, small molecule, drug candidate targeting critical disease processes underlying degenerative disorders of the brain. The AAIC meeting will take place in London from July 12-15, 2026.

DLB is the second most common progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease (AD), affecting millions worldwide. Patients may experience a combination of decline in cognitive function, cognitive fluctuations, visual hallucinations, and sleep disorders, as well as motor symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease. There are no approved treatments for DLB in the United States or European Union, and the current standard-of-care therapies only temporarily relieve symptoms.

Scientific Presentations

Topic: The Oral p38α Kinase Inhibitor Neflamapimod Slows the Rate of Clinical Worsening in Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB)

Poster Session: Drug Development: Human

Date/Time: Sunday, July 12, 7:30 AM - 4:15 PM BST

This presentation shares exploratory analyses from the Phase 2 study of neflamapimod in DLB, looking at the clinical impact of treatment in patients with low plasma p-tau181, and higher plasma drug concentrations.

Topic: The Effect of Treatment with Neflamapimod on Basal Forebrain Atrophy as Assessed by MRI in DLB

Poster Session: Developing Topics: Drug Development

Date/Time: Monday, July 13, 7:30 AM - 4:15 PM BST

This poster shares data relating to the impact of neflamapimod on the progression of basal forebrain atrophy as determined by structural and functional MRI results from the RewinD-LB Phase 2 clinical trial. Basal forebrain atrophy has emerged as a key biomarker of disease progression in DLB.

Topic: The Plasma Drug Exposure-Response Relationship of Neflamapimod in the Rewind-LB Trial in DLB patients

Poster Session: Developing Topics: Drug Development

Date/Time: Monday, July 13, 7:30 AM - 4:15 PM BST

This presentation will feature data on the in vitro concentration-response relationship for neflamapimod's primary pharmacologic effect— inhibition of interleukin (IL)-1β signaling—and the pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) relationships, with a focus on RewinD-LB.

Topic: Results of A Phase 2 Study of Neflamapimod Dosed at 80mg Twice Daily in DLB

Poster Session: Drug Development: Human

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 14 7:30 AM - 4:15 PM, BST

This presentation will highlight the first clinical data for neflamapimod 80 mg BID, providing an overview of a 24-week open label clinical trial assessing the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of this dose.

Topic: Development of A Goal Area Inventory for Dementia with Lewy Bodies for Use in Goal Attainment Scaling

Poster Session: Drug Development: Human

Session Date & Time: Wednesday July 15, 7:30 AM - 4:15 PM, BST

This presentation will address how to assess treatment response and meaningful change in DLB using the Goal Attainment Scaling (GAS), an individualized outcome measure that addresses patient heterogeneity by quantifying treatment effects based on patient-specific goals and challenges.

About Neflamapimod

Neflamapimod is an investigational, orally administered small-molecule drug that readily crosses the blood-brain barrier and selectively inhibits the alpha isoform of p38 MAP kinase, a key driver of neuroinflammation and synaptic dysfunction. By targeting the critical disease processes underlying degenerative disorders of the brain, neflamapimod has the potential to reverse synaptic dysfunction, improve neuron health, and slow or prevent disease progression. Neflamapimod is currently in clinical development for the treatment of DLB, recovery after ischemic stroke, and primary progressive aphasia.

In non-clinical studies, neflamapimod restored synaptic function within the basal forebrain cholinergic system, the brain region most affected in DLB. Across Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials involving more than 800 participants, the drug has been generally well tolerated and demonstrated consistent signals of efficacy. In the 91-patient Phase 2a AscenD-LB trial, neflamapimod significantly improved dementia severity and functional mobility in patients with DLB. Results from the 159-patient Phase 2b RewinD-LB trial, a 16-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial followed by a 32-week open-label extension, further supported neflamapimod’s potential to deliver meaningful clinical benefit, improving both cognitive and functional outcomes and showing a positive effect on a key blood biomarker of neurodegeneration during the extension phase. Across both studies, the greatest benefits were observed in patients without AD co-pathology. Collectively, these findings underscore the therapeutic promise and scientific validity of neflamapimod as a potential treatment for DLB and other degenerative brain disorders.

About CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders. Its lead drug candidate, neflamapimod, is an oral small molecule targeting critical disease processes underlying degenerative disorders of the brain by inhibiting a key enzyme involved in neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration. CervoMed’s recently completed Phase 2b RewinD-LB trial evaluated neflamapimod in patients with DLB, enriched for those without AD co-pathology. In November 2025, CervoMed announced alignment with the FDA on a potential registration path for neflamapimod in DLB, and the Company is currently focused on identifying a strategic partner to advance neflamapimod into a Phase 3 trial in DLB. CervoMed also recently completed enrollment in its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating neflamapimod in nfvPPA, a subtype of frontotemporal disorders, from which interim biomarker data is anticipated in the early fourth quarter of 2026, and expects the first patient to be dosed with neflamapimod in the EXPERTS-ALS Phase 2a clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, regarding the intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future of the Company, including, but not limited to: the Company’s need to acquire sufficient funding, including funding (through a strategic partnership or otherwise) for any Phase 3 trial in patients with DLB; the Company’s plan to focus on strategic partnering to advance neflamapimod into Phase 3 for DLB and the timing of entering into any such partnership, if at all; the therapeutic potential of neflamapimod in DLB, nfvPPA, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or any other indication, including the degree of sustainability of any therapeutic effects, its potential impact on the rate of disease progression and/or clinical worsening, or the optimal dosing regimen to achieve therapeutic effects; the anticipated timing and achievement of clinical and development milestones, including the Company’s initiation of any Phase 3 trial in patients with DLB; the anticipated data readouts from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in nfvPPA and the anticipated dosing of the first patient with neflamapimod in the EXPERTS-ALS trial; any other expected or implied benefits or results, including the extent (if any) to which neflamapimod may demonstrate efficacy or other clinical or biomarker improvements in patients; and expectations with respect to neflamapimod, including the timing of any regulatory submissions and potential approvals thereof, if any, in DLB or any other indication. Terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “aims,” “seeks,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” “potential,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “continue,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes (including the negative of these terms) may identify these forward-looking statements. Although there is believed to be reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and, as a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Particular risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those related to: the Company’s available cash resources, the availability of additional funds on acceptable terms or at all, and the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the results of the Company’s clinical trials; the Company’s ability to successfully enter into a partnership to advance neflamapimod into Phase 3 for DLB in a timely manner, on acceptable terms, or at all; the likelihood and timing of any regulatory approval of neflamapimod or the nature of any feedback the Company may receive from the FDA or other regulators; the Company’s ability to maintain the intellectual property protection afforded by the Company’s patent portfolio; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the future; general economic, political, business, industry, and market conditions, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical conflicts; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 13, 2026, and other filings that the Company may file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof (or such earlier date as may be identified). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except to the extent required by law.

Contacts

Media:

Biongage Communications

lisa.guiterman@gmail.com

202-330-3431

Investor Relations:

Argot Partners

cervomed@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902