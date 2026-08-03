Ceribell Secures CMS New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) for Breakthrough Point-of-Care Delirium Monitor System

Incremental NTAP Reimbursement Stands to Broaden Access to First-of-Its-Kind Dual Seizure and Delirium Monitoring Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) for up to $2,171 per eligible Medicare patient case utilizing the Ceribell Delirium Monitor System.1

This follows the December 2025 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of Ceribell’s proprietary Delirium Monitor System,2 establishing it as the first and only FDA-cleared device used to aid in delirium screening and monitoring.

The system continuously analyzes automated electroencephalogram (EEG) segments, notifying clinicians upon detecting patterns associated with delirium, to support rapid and objective treatment decision-making.

With the addition of the NTAP for delirium monitoring, the Ceribell Point-of-Care EEG platform now offers expanded coverage for critically ill patients. Built on Ceribell’s existing FDA-cleared technology for detecting nonconvulsive seizures and electrographic status epilepticus (ESE), this unified platform seamlessly integrates both seizure and delirium monitoring into a single system. By tracking multiple neurological vital signs simultaneously at the bedside, Ceribell equips providers with comprehensive diagnostic insights to manage co-occurring brain risks without requiring separate devices.

CMS established the NTAP process to identify and ensure adequate payment for certain new medical services and technologies under the Medicare Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS). The add-on payment will take effect on Oct. 1, 2026.

“We believe that CMS’ NTAP decision underscores the profound clinical necessity and transformative value of our point-of-care technology for critically ill patients,” said Jane Chao, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Ceribell. “The add-on payment will help facilitate widespread commercial access to this vital innovation for a highly vulnerable patient population. This marks a pivotal milestone in our strategic mission to establish EEG as an essential new vital sign for better brain care.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the facilitation of patient access to the Ceribell System and the availability of reimbursement for the Ceribell System, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “ongoing,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “assume,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” “aim,” “seek,” “potential,” “hope,” and other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Such risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those related to regulatory approvals, clinical use and adoption, clinical outcomes, market acceptance, competition, and other factors, are described under the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These filings are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov and on Ceribell’s website at https://investors.ceribell.com. Ceribell undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About CeriBell, Inc.

Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute-care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared for use in detecting seizure and delirium in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit http://www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Brian Johnston or Caylene Parrish

Gilmartin Group

Investors@ceribell.com

Media Contact

Brian Price

Press@ceribell.com

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1 https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2026-15833.pdf

2 FDA 510k Clearance Letter K251936