CereVasc Opens New Massachusetts Facility in Preparation for eShunt® System Commercialization

New facility expands production and R&D capabilities following completion of STRIDE Clinical Trial enrollment and recent $85 million Series C financing

Wilmington facility includes an ISO Class 7 clean room supporting assembly, inspection, testing and manufacturing operations for the investigational eShunt System

supporting assembly, inspection, testing and manufacturing operations for the investigational eShunt System Facility is designed to support expected commercial launch activity, workforce growth, supported by a Massachusetts Life Sciences Center tax incentive tied to new job creation.

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company developing minimally invasive treatments for neurological diseases, today announced the opening of its new manufacturing and research facility in Wilmington, Massachusetts, following two major milestones: completion of enrollment in its STRIDE pivotal trial and the close of an oversubscribed $85 million Series C financing.

The new facility positions CereVasc for its next phase of growth as it advances the investigational eShunt System toward potential U.S. commercialization. Located at 200 Ballardvale Street, directly off Interstate 93 in one of Greater Boston's leading suburban innovation clusters, the new facility includes an ISO Class 7 clean room and infrastructure for assembly, inspection, testing, and manufacturing.

"This facility is an investment in CereVasc's future," said Dan Levangie, chairman and CEO of CereVasc. "It expands the capabilities we'll need as we prepare for potential commercialization of the eShunt System, supports our long-term growth and helps position us to bring this innovation to patients. We're proud to continue building CereVasc in Massachusetts, where the life sciences community continues to fuel innovation."

"CereVasc represents exactly the type of innovative company Massachusetts seeks to support—one that is translating breakthrough science into technologies with the potential to improve patients' lives and creating high-quality jobs here in the Commonwealth," said Dr. Kirk Taylor, President and CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. "This new Wilmington facility strengthens Massachusetts' position as a global leader in medical technology innovation and demonstrates how investments in life sciences can drive both economic growth, job creation, and healthcare advancement."

Eric Paley, Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary, added, "The best life sciences companies don't just invent here—they build here. CereVasc's expansion reflects the strength of Massachusetts' life sciences ecosystem and the advantages that come from growing in the global center of innovation. Investments like this create high-quality jobs, strengthen our innovation economy, and help ensure that the next generation of breakthroughs is developed and manufactured right here in the Commonwealth."

The investigational eShunt System is designed to provide a minimally invasive alternative to conventional shunt surgery for communicating hydrocephalus, including NPH, a serious and often under-recognized condition that can cause gait disturbance, cognitive decline and urinary incontinence. STRIDE Clinical Trial is intended to serve as the basis for CereVasc's anticipated Premarket Approval (PMA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About CereVasc, Inc.

Located in Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device company focused on developing novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its initial product, the eShunt System, employs an innovative percutaneous transvenous-transdural approach to the central nervous system and is intended to enable the first minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH). The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebrospinal fluid shunt and delivery components designed to treat CH without invasive surgery. For additional information, please visit cerevasc.com.

The eShunt System is an investigational device and has not been approved by FDA or any other regulatory agency for commercial sale. Its safety and effectiveness have not yet been established.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Weil



CereVasc, Inc.



tiffanyweil@cerevasc.com

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SOURCE CereVasc, Inc.