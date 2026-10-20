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CENTENE CORPORATION TO HOST 2026 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS EARNINGS CALL

October 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, shared today that it will release its 2026 third quarter financial results at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the results.

Centene Corporation Logo

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-883-0383 (toll free) in the U.S. and Canada; +1-412-902-6506 (toll) from abroad, including the following Elite Entry Number: 1565730 to expedite caller registration; or via a live, audio webcast on the Company's website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section. 

A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly following the completion of the call for the next 12 months or until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 26, 2027, at the aforementioned URL. In addition, a digital audio playback will be available until 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll free) in North America, or +1-412-317-0088 (toll) from abroad, and entering access code 581422.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach with local teams to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to more than 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace. 

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://investors.centene.com/. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centene-corporation-to-host-2026-third-quarter-financial-results-earnings-call-302913169.html

SOURCE Centene Corporation

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