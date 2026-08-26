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Press Releases

Celularity Provides Update Regarding Nasdaq Listing Compliance

August 25, 2026 | 
1 min read

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (the “Company”) today announced that, on August 21, 2026, it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC stating that, because the Company has not filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026 and remains delinquent in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nasdaq has requested that the Company submit its plan to regain compliance by September 4, 2026. Any exception granted by Nasdaq will be limited to a maximum of 180 calendar days from the prescribed due date of the initial delinquent filing, or until November 16, 2026.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock, which continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CELU.” The Company is working to complete and file both Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as soon as practicable

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a longevity-focused regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and manufacturing placental-derived cellular therapies. For more information, visit www.celularity.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s ability to complete its delayed filings and regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact

info@celularity.com

New Jersey Regulatory
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