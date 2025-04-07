Celularity Announces Publication of “Senescence, NK cells, and cancer: navigating the crossroads of aging and disease” in the April 4, 2025, Issue of Frontiers in Immunology

Highlights the unique therapeutic potential of Celularity clinical-stage candidate CYNK-001 in age-related diseases

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity” or the “Company”), a regenerative and cellular medicine company, today announced a key publication in the April 4, 2025, issue of the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Immunology, the official journal of the International Union of Immunological Societies.

In “Senescence, NK cells, and cancer: navigating the crossroads of aging and disease,” Celularity scientists discuss how aging may influence the battle between the immune system and cancer, and the implications of senoablative Natural Killer, or NK, cells in disease progression. They emphasize that “preserving the function of NK cells during aging is essential for promoting healthy aging and longevity.” They conclude the publication by discussing the potential of adoptive NK cell therapy as a countermeasure to age-related decline in immunological function, a condition called immunosenescence.

Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., a publication coauthor and Celularity Chairman and CEO, observed, “NK cell-based therapies demonstrate promise not only in treating cancer and viral infections but also a key role in rejuvenating the aging immune system, by eliminating senescent cells. This process, which we term “senoablation,” kills and clears senescent cells that exhibit a senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), releasing toxic cytokines that promote inflammation and malignant transformation. Aside from the release of these toxic cytokines, senescent cells that remain in tissues block functional regeneration by healthy normal cells. We believe that eliminating these senescent cells could mitigate some of the negative effects of aging and offer clinical benefits in conditions such as age-related frailty and sarcopenia. Our clinical-stage, placental-derived allogeneic NK cell investigational candidate, CYNK-001, has been studied in over 70 subjects with acceptable safety and may represent a promising approach to addressing a range of conditions driven by cellular senescence.”

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies. For more information, visit www.celularity.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release includes “forward-looking statements” (as defined under Federal securities laws). All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “observed,” “potential,” “promise,” “should,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are based on Celularity’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks,” and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including those risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Celularity’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 30, 2024, and other filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity’s current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity’s views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Carlos Ramirez

Senior Vice President, Celularity Inc.

Carlos.ramirez@celularity.com