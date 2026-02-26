Celldex Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Enrollment completed in both Phase 3 chronic spontaneous urticaria global registration studies (EMBARQ-CSU 1 and 2) six months ahead of guidance; Topline data expected in Q4 26; BLA submission planned for 2027

Phase 3 cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism study (EMBARQ-ColdU and -SD) actively accruing

Enrollment completed in Phase 2 prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis studies with topline data expected in 2026

Phase 1 CDX-622 Proof of Mechanism study in asthma initiated

Company prepares for landmark year of clinical readouts in 2026



HAMPTON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and provided a corporate update.

"The enthusiasm for barzolvolimab continues to build, driven by unparalleled efficacy data across multiple indications,” said Anthony Marucci, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celldex. “This is underscored by the completion of enrollment in our Phase 3 CSU studies six months ahead of guidance and strong interest from clinical trial sites in our recently initiated Phase 3 study in cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism.”

“During 2026, we are excited for multiple important data readouts across our pipeline, including topline data from our barzolvolimab Phase 3 studies in CSU, Phase 2 studies in prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis, and additional data from our novel bispecific program, CDX-622,” continued Mr. Marucci. “We continue to prepare for the planned BLA filing and commercialization of barzolvolimab in CSU, which has the potential to transform the treatment landscape and position Celldex as a pioneering immunology company—leading in mast cell biology and delivering groundbreaking therapies for patients who are waiting for better treatment options.”

Recent Program Highlights

Barzolvolimab - KIT Inhibitor Program

Barzolvolimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action that targets mast cells by binding with high specificity to a unique part of the KIT receptor and potently inhibiting its activity. The KIT receptor is abundantly expressed by mast cells and critical for their function and survival. Mast cells are drivers of inflammatory responses such as hypersensitivity and allergic reactions and, in certain inflammatory diseases, such as chronic urticarias, mast cell activation plays a central role in the onset and progression of the disease.

Chronic Urticarias

This morning, Celldex announced that enrollment was completed





In December 2025, Celldex initiated a global Phase 3 study in cold urticaria (ColdU) and symptomatic dermographism (SD)—EMBARQ-ColdU and -SD. Barzolvolimab is the first drug in development to demonstrate clinical benefit in patients with ColdU and SD in a large, randomized, placebo-controlled study. In the recently completed Phase 2 study, all primary and secondary endpoints were met with high statistical significance at 12 weeks and sustained through the end of the treatment period (20 weeks).





Data from the Phase 2 studies of barzolvolimab in both CSU and ColdU/SD have been accepted for multiple presentations





Prurigo Nodularis and Atopic Dermatitis

Enrollment is complete in the Phase 2 study in prurigo nodularis (PN). This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group study is evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of barzolvolimab in patients with moderate to severe PN. Topline data from this study are expected to be presented in the summer of 2026.





Enrollment is complete in the Phase 2 study in atopic dermatitis (AD). This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group study is evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of barzolvolimab in patients with moderate to severe AD. Topline data from this study are expected to be presented in late 2026.





Novel Bispecific Antibody Platform

CDX-622 – Bispecific SCF & TSLP

CDX-622 targets two complementary pathways that drive chronic inflammation, potently neutralizing the alarmin thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) and depleting mast cells via stem cell factor (SCF) starvation. Combined neutralization of SCF and TSLP with CDX-622 is expected to simultaneously reduce tissue mast cells and inhibit Type 2 inflammatory responses to potentially offer enhanced therapeutic benefit in inflammatory and fibrotic disorders. CDX-622 has been engineered to disable effector function (AQQ) and enhance half-life (YTE).

Enrollment is complete in the Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. The Phase 1a clinical trial is a three-part, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose escalation study designed to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of CDX-622 in up to 80 healthy participants (Part 1: single intravenous (IV) dose, Part 2: 4 IV doses, Part 3: single subcutaneous (SubQ) dose). Positive data





In January 2026, we initiated an open-label, single-dose Phase 1 proof of mechanism (POM) study to assess the safety, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of CDX-622 in adults with mild to moderate asthma. Participants will receive a single IV infusion of CDX-622 and be followed for 12 weeks. PD effects of CDX-622 on fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), absolute eosinophil count (AEC) and serum biomarkers, including TSLP- and SCF-related biomarkers, will be evaluated.





Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2025 Financial Highlights and 2026 Guidance

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2025 were $518.6 million compared to $583.2 million as of September 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by fourth quarter cash used in operating activities of $63.9 million. The increase in cash used in operating activities in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by higher clinical expenses, including the accelerated enrollment completion of the Phase 3 CSU program, and manufacturing barzolvolimab expenses. At December 31, 2025, Celldex had 66.5 million shares outstanding.

Revenues: Total revenue was $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.2 million and $7.0 million for the comparable periods in 2024. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to a decrease in services performed under our manufacturing and research and development agreements with Rockefeller University.

R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $75.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $245.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $46.9 million and $163.6 million for the comparable periods in 2024. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to an increase in barzolvolimab clinical trial and contract manufacturing expenses and an increase in employee headcount.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $43.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $10.3 million and $38.5 million for the comparable periods in 2024. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to an increase in employee headcount and an increase in barzolvolimab commercial planning expenses.

Net Loss: Net loss was $81.3 million, or ($1.22) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and $258.8 million, or ($3.90) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $47.1 million, or ($0.71) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $157.9 million, or ($2.45) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Guidance: Celldex believes that the cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at December 31, 2025 are sufficient to meet estimated working capital requirements and fund current planned operations through 2027.

About Celldex

Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. Visit www.celldex.com.

CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Year Consolidated Statements of Operations Data Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Revenues: Product development and licensing agreements $ 40 $ 8 $ 97 $ 13 Contracts and grants 81 1,167 1,448 7,007 Total revenues 121 1,175 1,545 7,020 Operating expenses: Research and development 75,333 46,939 245,074 163,550 General and administrative 11,941 10,263 43,838 38,548 Total operating expenses 87,274 57,202 288,912 202,098 Operating loss (87,153 ) (56,027 ) (287,367 ) (195,078 ) Investment and other income, net 5,836 8,935 28,610 37,215 Net loss $ (81,317 ) $ (47,092 ) $ (258,757 ) $ (157,863 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (1.22 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (3.90 ) $ (2.45 ) Shares used in calculating basic and diluted net loss per share 66,489 66,353 66,422 64,395 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 518,573 $ 725,281 Other current assets 16,091 21,878 Property and equipment, net 5,334 4,346 Intangible and other assets, net 42,985 40,835 Total assets $ 582,983 $ 792,340 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities $ 50,991 $ 39,501 Long-term liabilities 4,827 5,834 Stockholders' equity 527,165 747,005 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 582,983 $ 792,340



