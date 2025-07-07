Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Booms with 27.94% CAGR; Oncology and Preclinical Segments Dominate in 2025

The global cell and gene therapy CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) market is seeing rapid growth. Valued at around USD 6.41 billion in 2024, it is expected to rise to USD 8.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to soar to approximately USD 75.32 billion by 2034. This reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.94% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Factors contributing to the growth of the cell and gene therapy CDMO market are rising cases of chronic disease, such as cancer, genetic conditions, and autoimmune diseases, which are fueling demand for novel and customized cell and gene therapies. As well as advancements in gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, TALEN, and others, and increasing demand for outsourced manufacturing services are driving the expansion market.

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Highlights

• North America dominated the cell and gene therapy CDMO market share by 41% in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

• By indication, the oncology segment led the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024.

• By indication, the rare diseases segment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

• By phase, the pre-clinical segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

• By phase, the clinical segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the projected period.

• By product type, the cell therapy segment dominated in the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024.

• By product type, the gene-modified cell therapy segment is expected to expand significantly during 2025-2034.

Market Overview

The cell and gene therapy CDMO market works on partnerships with companies developing cell and gene therapies. Normally, these CDMOs allow skilled professionals and infrastructure for different stages of development, from process development and improvement in production and analytical testing, to assist in bringing these innovative therapies to patients. Additionally, growing investments in biopharmaceutical R&D, the expansion of full-service CDMOs, and the accelerating demand for outsourced manufacturing services are propelling the market growth.

Emergence of Therapies in Diverse Conditions: Major Potential

Nowadays, highly growing cases of cancer, genetic, and autoimmune disorders are boosting demand for innovative and personalized cell & gene therapies based on individual patient genetic information. These approaches usually alter a patient’s cells or incorporate new genetic material to resolve defects, boost immune responses, or remove damaged cells. In the cell and gene therapy CDMO market, particularly, CAR T-cell therapy is a cancer cell marker widely used to target specific cancers. As well as oncolytic viruses are also used by being altered to selectively infect and kill cancer cells with an enhanced immune response.

The Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market: Regional Analysis

North America led the market by capturing a 41% major revenue share of the market in 2024. The region is impacted by an increasing clinical pipeline for cell and gene therapies, fueling demand for well-established manufacturing services, for which companies rely on pharmaceutical CDMOs to manage the complex production processes. Along with this, public and private organizations in North America investing in R&D for these therapies are developing opportunities for CDMOs.

The US in North America is showing major expansion in the cell and gene therapy CDMO market, due to increased demand for outsourcing from numerous biotech and pharmaceutical companies in production services for cell and gene therapies. Also, they are highly adopting the broad application of novel and innovative technologies in these therapies are creating a need for CDMOs.

For this market,

• In February 2025, PHC corporation and CCRM partnered to develop T-cell expansion culture processes and advance cell & gene therapy manufacturing.

The rising planned partnerships between biopharmaceutical companies and CDMOs are widely adopted in Canada is enabling the development and production of cell and gene therapies. Furthermore, innovations in automation, high-throughput screening, and digital manufacturing platforms are accelerating CDMOs with fueled efficiency and scalability in the market.

For instance,

• In October 2024, OmniaBio Inc., a technology-focused, global cell and gene therapy CDMO, introduced a new North American cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI) centre of excellence.

The Asia Pacific is Predicted to be the Fastest-Growing Region During 2025-2034

In the cell and gene therapy CDMO market, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years. ASAP is influenced by accelerated investments in pharmaceutical and biotech R&D activities, resulting in a higher requirement for specialized CDMO services for cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing. Besides this, enhanced demand for biologics in growing cancer, genetic conditions, and autoimmune disorders is fueling demand for CDMOs in these complex sectors.

For this market,

• In October 2024, Teijin Limited and Hilleman Laboratories, a biotechnology company based in Singapore, to expand their business in ASAP through a planned collaboration to accelerate CDMO services in cell and gene therapy.

In China, the government is actively supporting cell and gene therapy (CGT) trials and innovation, along with attracting investments in CGT areas are fostering the market growth. As well as enhanced M&A activity in the CGT space, is further driving the growth of the cell and gene therapy CDMO market.

India encompasses specialized scientists and researchers, and a robust regulatory framework supporting to CDMO hub for CGT manufacturing. Besides this, the expansion of cell therapy and gene therapies, with the development of off-the-shelf therapies, is propelling demand for sophisticated manufacturing services provided by CDMOs.

For instance,

• In June 2025, Vector BioMed, a purpose-driven contract vector development and manufacturing organization (CVDMO), partnered with Muni Seva Ashram's Kailash Cancer Hospital and Research Center (KCHRC) in Gujarat, India, to bring CAR T-Cell therapy to rural India.

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market: Segmentation Analysis

By indication analysis

The oncology segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024. The segment is fueled by growing cases of diverse cancers with demand for targeted therapies, increasing demand for novel, tailored therapies, and enhanced investments in oncology R&D areas. Moreover, rising outsourcing is propelling pharmaceutical companies to depend on CDMOs for targeted therapies in cancer is boosting segment development.

Whereas, the rare diseases segment is predicted to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. For increased rare disease cases, several biopharmaceutical industries employ specialized knowledge in difficult bioprocessing, viral vector production, and regulatory compliance by CDMOs, which are necessary for the development of these therapies.

By phase analysis

The pre-clinical segment led the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024. The segment is driven by increased ongoing research and development in cell and gene therapies, along with accelerated investment in the same areas, resulting in a higher demand for CDMO services in the pre-clinical stage.

However, the clinical segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the predicted timeframes. The particular rise of cell and gene therapy trials in Phase 1 and Phase 2 is fueling the segment's growth. As well as increase in early-stage clinical trials, especially for rare diseases, necessitates specialized production and analytical capabilities, propelling demand for CDMOs with expertise in these areas.

By product type analysis

The cell therapy segment led the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024. The accelerated need for customized medicine and regenerative medicine approaches is impacting demand for cell therapies personalized to individual needs. Besides this, novel creations in domains such as gene editing, delivery technologies, and AI are boosting the adoption of cell therapies.

By product type, the gene-modified cell therapy segment is estimated to grow notably during 2025-2034. Benefits of CAR T-cell therapy in hematological malignancies show a surge in investment and development, leading to increased adoption of CDMO services. Additionally, viral and non-viral methods are boosting the possibilities for gene-modified cell therapies.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market

Company Key Contributions & Offerings Lonza Over 25 years of GMP, >250 process development projects, support for 15+ Phase III/commercial programs. Modalities: autologous/allogeneic cells (CAR‑T/TCR/NK/iPSC), viral vectors (AAV, LVV, adenovirus), exosomes. Proprietary platforms like Cocoon®, Nucleofector®, and TheraPEAK®, plus ADC bioconjugation (new large-scale suites in Visp). Catalent, Inc Global manufacturing across biologics, gene & cell therapies, drug delivery, fill/finish. Supports half of FDA approvals in the last decade, 70 bn doses/year, 50+ facilities. Acquired Paragon, MaSTherCell, and Rheincell to boost gene/CAR‑T capabilities. Works with Moderna, Sarepta, and Pfizer. Samsung Biologics 4 plants (600k L), 5th coming online; offers discovery-through-commercial biologics, mRNA vaccines, ADCs, bispecifics. Proprietary platforms: S‑CHOice, S‑DUAL, DEVELOPICK. Partners include Pfizer, GSK, Lilly, AstraZeneca, and Moderna. Novartis AG As a CDMO, its Global Biotech Cooperations offers mammalian (up to 15k L), microbial, viral vector, RNA (mRNA, pDNA, LNP), fill/finish, and analytical services. Manufactures CAR‑T (e.g., Kymriah), CAR‑Macs (for Carisma), and Zolgensma via AveXis heritage. WuXi AppTec Built extensive biologics/CDMO capabilities since 2011: antibody discovery, biosafety testing, GMP biologics drug substance. Facilities across Shanghai, Wuxi, and Wuhan, large-scale single-use bioreactors (up to 60,000 L). AGC Biologics Offers cell & gene services across modalities, including exosome-based therapies. Recent tech‑transfer collaboration on exosome IPF treatment with Jikei University in Milan. OmniaBio Canada’s largest dedicated CGT CDMO (120k ft² Hamilton facility) with AI-enabled, closed/automated platforms. Offers process and analytical development, as well as GMP manufacturing, for CAR-T/NK/iPSC and viral vectors. First client Medipost’s allogeneic MSC product, plus iPSC-based DMD therapy support. Rentschler Biopharma SE Purified mRNA for BioNTech’s Comirnaty (1B+ doses), founded ATMP CDMO in the UK, offers end-to-end gene/cell manufacturing.