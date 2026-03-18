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Celcuity Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Webcast/Conference Call

March 18, 2026 | 
2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Management will host a webcast/teleconference the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

To participate in the teleconference, domestic callers should dial 1-800-717-1738 and international callers should dial 1-646-307-1865. A live webcast presentation can also be accessed using this weblink: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1751140&tp_key=9ff20687c4. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Celcuity website following the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor that comprehensively blockades the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (“PAM”) pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT, or mTORC1 alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant, with or without palbociclib, in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (“ABC”), has completed enrollment, and the company has reported detailed results for the PIK3CA wild-type cohort. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with endocrine resistant HR+/HER2- ABC, is ongoing. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing. More detailed information about Celcuity’s active clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts: 

Celcuity Inc. 
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com  
(763) 392-0123  
Jodi Sievers, jsievers@celcuity.com
(415) 494-9924


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