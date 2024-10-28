CBIH Strengthens Competitive Advantage with Rapid Expansion of Patent Filings

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTC Pink: CBIH) trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol CBIH has reached a major milestone in expanding its patent portfolio, filing six utility non-provisional applications for cannabinoid-based therapies that address underserved medical conditions.

These patents cover therapeutic innovations for conditions such as pancreatic cancer (No. 18/905,128), breast cancer (No. 18/918,386), herpes zoster (No. 18/920,359), menopause (No. 18/921,140), knee osteoarthritis (No. 18/922,127), and COVID-19/Influenza (No. 18/924,087), with Neurocann’s patent application set for submission this week. These filings highlight CBIH’s dedication to addressing urgent healthcare needs and advancing alternative therapeutic solutions.

The innovations protected by these patents position CBIH as an attractive partner for strategic alliances with pharmaceutical and biotech firms, granting a meaningful and sustained advantage in the industry ecosystem. Thus, it facilitates access to additional resources for research, development, and broader distribution channels, enabling the company to capitalize on multiple revenue streams.

Following the appointment of Mr. Mauricio Ávila, Esq., a seasoned patent attorney with a dual background as a pharmaceutical chemist and legal expert, CBIH’s intellectual property (IP) strategy has seen remarkable growth. With 15 years of experience in patent searching, drafting, prosecution, and litigation for leading multinational corporations across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, cosmetics, and food sectors, Mr. Ávila has brought invaluable expertise to CBIH. His strategic leadership has enabled the company to file five patents in a record-breaking five-week period. Guided by his approach, CBIH is on a promising path to achieve its ambitious goal of perhaps filing more than 15 patents by year-end. This alignment of R&D and IP protection strengthens CBIH’s innovations, creating a lasting competitive advantage.

“With a strengthened IP position, CBIH is poised to become an appealing alliance in a highly competitive landscape alongside pharmaceutical leaders in the likes of AbbVie, Sanofi U.S., Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and Roche, who are also advancing cannabinoid-based innovations,” says Mr. John Jones, CBIH Treasurer and Director. “Under Mr. Ávila’s guidance, we’ve come to realize that our medical department’s advancements are exposed without comprehensive IP protection. As a result, we have taken decisive action to build a robust patent portfolio,” he adds.

CBIH has also created a Patent Application Filing Guide tailored specifically for the U.S. market. This innovative resource consolidates previously fragmented information into a single, accessible document, offering comprehensive guidance and support for patent applicants navigating the U.S. filing process.

In summary, CBIH is committed to positioning cannabis as a first-line treatment for a wide range of medical conditions. Securing these intellectual property rights unlocks transformative research opportunities and establishes a new benchmark in patient care by employing cannabinoids as therapeutic agents.

