CBIH Puts CMS at the Center of the Board: Formal Coordination with Dr. Mehmet Oz’s Team and an “Evidence Sprint 2026" Focused on Grants, Research and Clinical Evidence

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH), a public company trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol CBIH, announced today the launch of its Evidence Sprint 2026, an intensive execution phase designed to turn cannabinoid science into usable medical evidence: protocols, operational collaboration, and projects ready for competitive funding.

CBIH confirms receipt of a communication from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) acknowledging Company's meeting request with CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and placing the request within the formal institutional coordination channel, with an update expected as the internal process progresses. For CBIH, this step strengthens a strategic opportunity: to elevate public and institutional dialogue with a medical focus, advance evidence-based education, and promote serious standards for the responsible development of cannabinoid-derived therapies.

In parallel, CBIH is executing a multi-sector offensive to turn conversation into action through formal communications, calls, and direct coordination with pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, institutional teams, and legislative offices, with a clear goal: moving from "interest" to technical working sessions and from "intention" to verifiable work plans.

On the financial front, the market is entering a phase of progressive normalization: as the federal framework evolves, more institutions and compliance teams are reassessing and building capabilities to serve the ecosystem under more structured risk and control models. In parallel, legislative initiatives such as the SAFER Banking Act continue to point toward greater clarity for financial services in the sector, reinforcing momentum toward broader integration.

"This is not about headlines; it is about evidence that withstands clinical and institutional review," said Rosangel Andrades, MD, CBIH R&D Director. "Our focus is to execute verifiable science: formulation, safety, delivery methods, and measurable outcomes, supported by compliance and real collaboration."

On the funding side, CBIH reported that it is giving full priority to its grants agenda through a pipeline-and-execution approach: identifying calls, aligning eligibility, structuring competitive proposals, and activating institutional partners. This momentum aligns with a tangible trend: meaningful funding is already being allocated to research and education related to medical cannabis and cannabinoids. For example, the California Department of Cannabis Control awarded nearly $30 million in competitive grants to nine academic institutions for 22 projects, marking the third round of this program and bringing the total to nearly $80 million since 2020.

"CBIH is in execution mode: institutions, grants, and evidence," said Jennifer Salguero, Biologist, PhD in Science, Chief Patent Officer, CBIH in Science, University of São Paulo, Brazil. "Our goal is to raise the standard and turn the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids into strong, responsible research that is useful for patients, physicians, and institutions."

CBIH reiterated that its platform integrates investigational formulations, a standardization-oriented vision, and a strategic approach focused on strengthening alliances with institutions and healthcare stakeholders that prioritize rigor, compliance, and outcomes, with a summary of its completed patent portfolio included in the table attached hereto.

Therapeutic Area Percentage

(%) Number Disease/ Medical condition Patent Application Summary Neurology / Psychiatry 40.91 9 Depression Advanced cannabinoid therapeutic composition targeting the microbiota-gut-brain axis for comprehensive depression management. Anxiety Comprehensive cannabinoid compositions and methods for managing anxiety disorders. Multiple Sclerosis Advanced cannabinoid formulation for targeted management of multiple sclerosis. PTSD Therapeutic method utilizing cannabinoids and natural compounds for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Dementia/ Alzheimer Nanoemulsion-based intranasal therapeutic formulation for treating Alzheimer's disease using neuroactive natural compounds. Shingles Integrative treatment for shingles based on cannabinoid compounds (neuropathic component). Acute Pain Acute pain management using cannabis-derived compounds. CBDNopioid Use of Cannabinoids for Reducing Opioid Dependence Autism In progress Oncology 13.64 3 Pancreatic Cancer Method of treatment for pancreatic cancer. Breast Cancer Cannabinoid-based nanoplatform composition and methods for treating breast cancer by inhibiting VEGF. Sarcoma de Ewing Nanoemulsion-based therapeutic composition of cannabinoids and natural compounds for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma. Endocrinology / Metabolic Diseases 13.64 3 Diabetes Oral liquid oil-in-water nanoemulsion comprising phytocannabinoids and bioactive natural compounds for metabolic regulation and management of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Menopause Cannabinoid-based nanoplatform composition and methods for treating menopause symptoms. Infertility +35 Optimized nanoemulsion delivery of antioxidants, cannabinoids, and nutraceuticals for age-related female fertility decline. Rheumatology / Musculoskeletal 9.09 2 Osteoarthritis Cannabinoid-based nanoplatform composition and methods for treating knee osteoarthritis. Collagen deficiency Nanoemulsion cannabinoid gummies promote collagen production and reduce symptoms related to collagen deficiency. Gastroenterology / Microbiome Medicine 4.55 1 Dysbiosis Edible composition for the prevention and treatment of dysbiosis and gut-related disorders. Ophthalmology 4.55 1 Glaucoma Sustained-release ophthalmic composition for targeted treatment of glaucoma and optic nerve degeneration. Dentistry / Oral Medicine 4.55 1 Oral Care Cannabinoid formulations and methods for oral care and health management. Infections 4.55 1 Respiratory Viral Infections Cannabinoid Composition and Method for Treating Symptoms of Respiratory Viral Infections Gynecology / Sexual Medicine 4.55 1 Sexual dysfunction-related issues Polymer-based cannabinoid gel composition and methods for intimate lubrication. Total 100.00 22







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

