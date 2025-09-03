Cayman Chemical and Curapath Partner to Provide Wider Access to PEG-Free Shielding Lipids for Lipid Nanoparticles

ANN ARBOR, MI, USA, SEPTEMBER 3, 2025

Two leaders in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) development have partnered to make PEG-free shielding lipids available to researchers advancing LNPs for non-viral drug delivery, gene therapy, mRNA vaccines, and biologic therapies.

Cayman Chemical, a global supplier of high-quality lipids for LNPs, has partnered with Curapath, a leader in the design, development, and custom manufacturing of polymer and lipid-based drug delivery systems, offering materials in both R&D and GMP quality. Through this partnership, Cayman will offer Curapath’s proprietary polysarcosine (pSar) and polyaminoacid-based shielding lipids for nanoformulation through its extensive catalog of lipids for LNPs and global network of distributors. Other high-quality polymers such as poly(lysine) and poly(glutamic acid) will also become readily available as well as cationic polymers optimized for gene transfection and delivery.

Developed and manufactured at Curapath’s headquarters in Valencia, Spain, Curapath’s pSar lipids are synthetic biocompatible polymers that provide a non-toxic, non-immunogenic, and biodegradable alternative to PEGylated lipids with comparable efficacy in LNP formulations.

PEGylated lipids have traditionally been used to shield LNPs from immune detection but concerns about PEG-related immunogenicity and adverse reactions are prompting researchers to seek safer alternatives. Curapath’s pSar shielding lipids address these challenges, providing researchers a safe and effective alternative to PEGylated lipids in LNPs.

Cayman brings together expertise in lipid chemistry, synthesis, and analysis to provide researchers with an extensive portfolio of lipids for LNP formulation. Partnering with innovators like Curapath strengthens Cayman’s product portfolio and positions the company to provide cutting-edge solutions for LNP researchers.

At Curapath, we’re proud to offer next-generation shielding lipids that address the growing need for safer, PEG-free alternatives in LNP formulation. This partnership with Cayman Chemical enables broader access to Curapath’s proprietary polymers, empowering researchers worldwide to develop more effective and biocompatible therapies.

About Curapath

Curapath is a science-driven CDMO specializing in the design, development, and GMP manufacturing of advanced drug delivery systems. We support biopharma companies from early R&D through to commercial production, enabling innovation across every stage. Our expertise lies in non-viral gene delivery, offering polymer and lipid-based nanoparticles tailored for a wide variety of payloads. From excipient synthesis to drug product formulation, our flexible service model and proprietary technologies ensure seamless development. Committed to quality, innovation, and collaboration, we help bring next-generation therapies to market faster.

Learn more at www.curapath.com

About Cayman Chemical

Cayman Chemical helps make research possible by providing products and services to scientists worldwide. Our collection includes high-quality biochemicals, assay kits, antibodies, and proteins, empowering researchers to understand the biological mechanisms of health and disease and develop new therapies. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, and fatty acids, and we are highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, we offer a wide range of analytical services using LC-MS/MS, HPLC, GC, and many other techniques. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic.

Learn more at www.caymanchem.com