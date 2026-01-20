Catheter Precision Received new VIVO Purchase Order from Leading Hospital in Slovenia

Expands Global Footprint to 15 Countries

FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market today announced receipt of a VIVO purchase order from University Clinical Center Ljubljana, a leading hospital in Slovenia. This expands Catheter Precision’s global sales footprint to 15 countries.

The University Clinical Center Ljubljana is a public health institution that provides healthcare services at secondary and tertiary levels, as well as educational and research activities. The University Clinical Center Ljubljana is the largest healthcare institution in Slovenia and among the largest hospitals in Central Europe.

“We are thrilled that we are growing our global sales footprint and now have products in 15 countries,” said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. “Continued expansion validates that our products, both VIVO and LockeT, provide benefits to physicians by solving real-world challenges in EP Lab workflows and that physicians are finding our products are easy to use and effective for streamlining EP procedures and recovery after the procedures.”

This latest market entry follows a year of robust growth for Catheter Precision as the company continues to navigate international regulatory landscapes and establish strong distribution partnerships. With a presence now spanning 15 countries, the company is well-positioned to maintain its trajectory of global commercial expansion in 2026.

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About VIVO™

Catheter Precision’s VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

# # #