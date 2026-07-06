Catheter Precision, Inc. Announces Issuance of Two Key Patents

New Intellectual Property Covers VIVO Technology and Cardionomix Heart Failure Technology

FORT MILL, SC, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision Inc., (VTAK: NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market today announced that it has received notification of two patents covering separate technologies owned by the company.

One patent issued is for European coverage and is patent no. 3742967 entitled “Precise Localization of Cardiac Arrythmia Using Internal Electrocardiography Signals Sensed and Stored by an Implantable Device.” This is the first issuance of IP for the company’s endeavor into providing the exact location for ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) utilizing stored EGM data from an implantable device, such as a pacemaker or cardioverter. This patent joins a list of 18 patents and patent applications covering the VIVO technology.

David Jenkins, VTAK’s CEO, commented. “Electrophysiology (EP) is one of the hottest areas in med devices, and our company believes that the ventricular procedures will be the biggest growth area within the entire field of EP. VT is not well treated today. Often a patient’s VT signals are hard to record from the body surface and trying to locate the site of the VT, and where to apply therapy, is very difficult during a procedure. Our technology provides a GPS-like map to guide the physician to a precise location. Using internal EGM’s is new to the field, and the issuance of this patent protects our interest as we move forward. We have now completed ten human patients and our technology in this area has early proof of concept. We are extremely pleased with our early results and are excited to be entering a market that is potentially as large as the atrial fibrillation ablation market.”

The second patent announced today is within the Cardionomix heart failure portfolio of 33 patents and patent applications and is entitled “Systems and Methods for Denoising Physiological Signals during Electrical Neuromodulation”. VTAK owns patented technology for the treatment of Acute Decompensated Heart Failure through the electrical stimulation of the nerve ganglia found in the pulmonary artery. Stimulation has been found to stabilize the relationship of the autonomic and sympathetic nervous systems which may become destabilized during accumulation of fluid in heart failure patients.

Mr. Jenkins commented further. “Heart failure is one of the costliest maladies worldwide today. It has a high incidence of co-morbidities and mortality. Our technology in this area is quite exciting. In a recent presentation at the THT Symposium of the clinical trial results of 49 patients, several endpoints provided statistical significance as to their findings. The STOP-ADHF study patients were followed at 30 days and at six months. Benefits were observed including freedom from CV related death and HF rehospitalization. Overall, this initial study showed benefits to patients in a very difficult and not well treated population of heart failure disease. We are convinced that this technology has real, and very large, potential.”

About VIVO™

Catheter Precision’s VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Catheter Precision’s wholly owned subsidiary Flyte is a private aviation company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and providing efficient short-haul travel solutions throughout the United States. With certified aircraft, active revenue-generating operations, and scalable fleet expansion underway, Flyte is building disciplined aviation infrastructure designed to deliver a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

About Cardionomix

Cardionomix is a medical device company owned by Catheter Precision focused on developing a new therapy based upon novel technology for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, or ADHF, for which over 1 million Americans are hospitalized annually.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding potential strategic transactions, valuation outcomes, market opportunities, and the Company’s growth strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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