Cartherics to Participate in Prominent Biotech Investor Conferences During JPM Healthcare Week

· Dr Ian Nisbet, Chief Executive Officer, is attending both the RESI Investor Conference and BIO Partnering

· Dr Vera Evtimov, Director of Operations, is presenting at Biotech Showcase

Melbourne, Australia, 16 December 2025 – Cartherics Pty Ltd (“Cartherics” or “Company”), a biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf immune cell therapies focusing on high-impact women’s diseases, with lead programs in ovarian cancer and endometriosis, is pleased to announce its participation in several major industry events taking place during the 2026 JP Morgan Healthcare Week in San Francisco in January.

Dr Ian Nisbet, Cartherics’ Chief Executive Officer, will attend both the RESI Investor Conference and BIO Partnering meetings. His participation highlights Cartherics’ focus on strategic partnerships and global investment as it develops 'off the shelf' cell therapies for cancer and endometriosis.

Dr Vera Evtimov, Director of Operations, will present at the Biotech Showcase, providing an update on Cartherics’ programs. Her presentation will take place on Monday 12 January at 2pm (PST) and will highlight the company’s scientific progress, development strategy and upcoming milestones.

Cartherics is advancing its mission to transform women’s health through a growing pipeline of innovative off-the-shelf immunotherapies.

The Company’s lead product, CTH-401 is the only NK cell product currently in development that incorporates a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) targeting the adenocarcinoma-associated antigen, TAG-72.

Cartherics plans to submit an IND application for CTH-401 in mid-2026, with the initial clinical indication being relapsed and refractory ovarian cancer, and potential for subsequent development in other types of cancer, earlier disease stages, and endometriosis.

“JP Morgan is the largest and most significant investor conference in the healthcare sector. Cartherics is pleased to be able to leverage the event to meet with potential investors and partners, and showcase the strengths of our platform, capabilities and pipeline,” said Dr Nisbet.

Cartherics looks forward to productive discussions throughout the week and to building relationships with investors, collaborators and industry leaders.

******

About Cartherics

Cartherics Pty Ltd is a privately held biotechnology company based in Melbourne, Australia developing off-the-shelf immune cell therapies focusing on high-impact women’s diseases, with lead programs in ovarian cancer and endometriosis. The Company’s allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) cell platform is based upon induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) generated from donated cord blood that can be differentiated into NK cells, T cells and other cells of the immune system. The iPSCs are genetically engineered at specific “safe harbour” genomic sites to provide enhanced function for the derived NK and other immune cells. The Company’s lead product, CTH-401, is a CAR-iNK cell product. It carries a CAR directed against TAG-72, a well-validated tumour target, along with the deletion of two genes associated with immunosuppression. The company has a strong pipeline of additional novel CAR-immune cell products tailored to disrupt a variety of cancers including; ovarian, triple negative breast cancer and other solid tumours; and is also targeting severe endometriosis and neurological diseases with specific NK cell products.

https://cartherics.com/

Watch our latest company video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxQEyx6i7hk

Media contact

Christine Filippis

Teraze Communications

Phone: +61 419 119 866

Email: christine@teraze.com.au