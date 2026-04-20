CareDx Introduces AlloSeq Nano at EFI 2026, Expanding HLA Typing Portfolio with Long-Read Sequencing

AlloSeq Nano delivers rapid, high‑resolution HLA and ABO genotyping in a single assay through a streamlined, long‑read workflow designed for transplant and donor typing laboratories.

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) — The Transplant Company™, a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high‑value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today introduced AlloSeq Nano, a nanopore‑based HLA (human leukocyte antigen) and ABO blood type genotyping solution, at the European Federation for Immunogenetics (EFI) Conference 2026.

AlloSeq Nano is an innovation developed by CareDx to deliver high‑resolution HLA genotyping in under three hours with streamlined long‑read library prep workflow, rapid assay turnaround, robust performance, and enhanced resolution.

In early access testing, Alloseq Nano’s single-step amplification and prep workflow required approximately 45 minutes of hands‑on time to assay eleven HLA loci plus ABO in a single test. The assay’s elegant probe redundancy helps minimize allele dropout, while long-read sequencing reduces phasing ambiguities, enhancing overall performance and accuracy.

AlloSeq Nano expands CareDx’s pre‑transplant Lab Products portfolio, alongside AlloSeq Tx and QTYPE®, to support a broader range of laboratory throughput requirements and use cases.

To introduce AlloSeq Nano, CareDx will host a satellite symposium at EFI 2026 on Thursday, April 23, from 13:00–14:00 BST, at the Edinburgh Congress Centre, Sidlaw Auditorium. The symposium will feature scientific and educational discussions related to AlloSeq Nano and CareDx’s transplant diagnostics portfolio.

CareDx will also present multiple abstracts at EFI 2026 reflecting scientific engagement across laboratory, clinical, and technical dimensions of transplant diagnostics. Accepted abstracts include presentations featuring AlloSeq cfDNA in kidney and lung transplant settings, as well as a presentation featuring QTYPE®, highlighting rapid ABO genotyping in combination with HLA typing.

Lab Products Business Update

CareDx announced on April 15, 2026 that it entered into a definitive agreement to divest its Lab Products business to EuroBio Scientific, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2026. CareDx’s Lab Products business consists of IVD (in vitro diagnostic) PCR kits for rapid deceased donor HLA (human leukocyte antigen) typing, IVD NGS-based (next-generation sequencing) kits for transplant recipient HLA typing globally, including AlloSeq Nano; and IVD NGS-based monitoring assays for solid organ and stem cell transplant recipients outside of North America.

About CareDx

CareDx is a precision medicine company dedicated to improving outcomes for transplant patients and advancing organ health. The Company’s integrated solutions include non‑invasive molecular testing for heart, kidney, and lung transplants; laboratory products; digital health technologies; and patient solutions that support care before and after transplant. CareDx is the leading provider of genomics‑based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.caredx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with AlloSeq Nano. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of AlloSeq Nano, general economic and market factors, and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 25, 2026, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AlloSeq Nano, AlloSeq cfDNA, and QTYPE are available as CE-IVD and Research Use Only (RUO). RUO products are not to be used for diagnostic procedures. For local regulatory status, please contact CareDx. AlloSeq is a trademark or registered trademark of CareDx Inc. or its subsidiaries in the US or other countries. AlloSeq is a registered trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office. © 2026 CareDx, Inc. All service marks or trademarks are owned or licensed by CareDx, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

CareDx, Inc.

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Natasha Moshirian Wagner

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Caroline Corner

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