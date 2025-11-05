Cardiol Therapeutics’ Phase II ARCHER Trial Results to be Presented at the European Society of Cardiology Scientific Meeting on Myocardial & Pericardial Diseases

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.("" or the ""), a clinical-stage life sciences company advancing late-stage, anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, today announced that the full data from ARCHER, a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase II clinical trial of CardiolRx™ in patients with acute myocarditis will be presented in an oral session at the Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Working Group on Myocardial & Pericardial Disease (M&PD) in Trieste, Italy, on November 29, 2025.Dr. Leslie T. Cooper, Jr., the Elizabeth C. Lane, Ph.D. and M. Nadine Zimmerman, Ph.D. Professor of Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and Co-Chair of the Steering Committee for the ARCHER trial will present on behalf of the ARCHER investigators. Dr. Cooper's presentation is expected to provide comprehensive insights into CardiolRx™'s effects on myocardial inflammation and remodeling, highlighting a reduction in left ventricular mass comparable to that achieved with blockbuster therapies in obesity, hypertension, and heart failure, and implications for future development to address chronic inflammation in the broader heart failure population.Dr. Andrew Hamer, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development of Cardiol Therapeutics, said: "The ESC M&PD meeting is an important global forum that unites leading clinicians and scientists advancing the understanding and treatment of myocarditis, pericarditis, and other inflammatory heart diseases. This year's program is timely given the growing interest in and recognition of inflammation as a central driver of cardiac injury and remodeling. We are honored to have Dr. Cooper, one of the world's foremost authorities in myocarditis, present the ARCHER results at this prestigious meeting dedicated to myopericardial diseases.""The previously reported positive topline results from our Phase II ARCHER clinical trial provided compelling clinical proof of concept for CardiolRx, demonstrating notable improvements in cardiac structure after twelve weeks of blinded therapy in patients with acute myocarditis and preserved left ventricular function," said David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics. "These findings represent the first evidence of a drug's efficacy on structural recovery and reverse remodeling in this patient population, underscoring the potential of CardiolRx to address the underlying inflammatory processes driving myocardial injury. The forthcoming presentation will further characterize the therapeutic profile of CardiolRx as a novel, anti-inflammatory strategy with the potential to significantly improve the treatment landscape not only for acute myocarditis, but also for the broader population of patients suffering from chronic heart failure, where inflammation is a fundamental mechanism leading to the development and progression of disease."ARCHER enrolled 109 patients from leading cardiovascular research centers in the United States, France, Brazil, and Israel, and investigated the safety, tolerability, and impact of CardiolRx™ on myocardial recovery in patients presenting with acute myocarditis. The design and rationale for ARCHER were published on June 27, 2024, in the journal).Cardiol will host a webcast conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST on December 1, 2025, following the presentation at the ESC M&PD meeting. Members of the Company's management team will discuss the clinical findings of the ARCHER trial, implications for future development, and next steps in advancing Cardiol's programs in inflammatory heart disease. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company advancing late-stage, anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx™, modulates inflammasome pathway activation, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with pericarditis, myocarditis, and heart failure.The MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the completed Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788) and the ongoing pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial (NCT06708299). The U.S. FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis. The ARCHER Program (NCT05180240) comprises the completed Phase II study in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age. Cardiol is also developing CRD-38, a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for use in heart failure-a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding US$30 billion annually.