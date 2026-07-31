Cantargia AB (publ) ("Cantargia") (Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) today announced that the number of shares and votes in Cantargia has changed due to the recently completed rights issue (for further information, see the company's press release from June 23, 2026). Through the rights issue, the number of shares and votes increased by 33,333,333. Today, on the last trading day of the month, the number of shares and votes in Cantargia amounts to 281,944,988.

For further information, please contact

Hilde Steineger, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: info@cantargia.com

This information is information that Cantargia is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2026-07-31 10:00 CEST.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

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Cantargia Announces Changes in Number of Shares and Votes

SOURCE: Cantargia

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